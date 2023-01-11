According to information from Kentucky Health News, cities and counties across the commonwealth have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.

The money comes from a $26 billion settlement with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three top drug distributors, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp, according to a story post on the organization’s website by Melissa Patrick.

Kentucky’s share of the settlement was $478 million, with half the money going to the state and the other half going to local governments. The state’s allotment will be distributed by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, housed in the attorney general’s office.

Kentucky has been one of the states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, Patrick said in her story. In 2021, the state recorded 2,250 overdose deaths, with 73 percent of the deaths involving fentanyl.

Every Kentucky county received its first allotment of settlement money in December, ranging from $15,994 in Robertson County to $6.7 million in Jefferson County.

Bracken County received $56,147; Fleming County, $84,260; Lewis County, $109,845; and Mason County, $80,464.

“Given the impacts here in Northeastern Kentucky from the opioid epidemic, we’ve been following this litigation since AG Cameron’s Office first announced the settlement agreement. As many have stated, it’s impossible to place a monetary value on the impacts the opioid epidemic and these pharma companies have had on people’s lives. With that said however, these funds are certainly a start in repairing the damage and we must utilize them as effectively as possible,” Mason County Judge Owen McNeill stated.

“For Mason County, the Commissioners and I have been tracking our estimated allotment of $400,000 since they released estimates at the announcement. Two weeks ago, we received the first two years’ worth of monies with the remaining amounts paid out over 18 years,” Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill stated.

The Kentucky League of Cities reports that 149 Kentucky cities have received an allocation from the settlement and provides a list of the settlement amounts for each participating city for 2022 and 2023. If a city did not qualify for at least $30,000, its allotment was rolled into its county’s allotment.For each area city including Maysville that was the case.

State law says no less than 85 percent of the proceeds received by each local government “shall go toward abatement of the opioid epidemic in those communities.” Another statute defines acceptable use of the funds and includes a wide range of criteria and guidelines for reimbursement of prior expenses and the funding of new programs related to prevention, treatment and recovery of people with opioid-use disorders and co-occurring substance-use disorder, or mental health issues.

Each year, local governments must tell the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission how they are spending the money. That agency “is not responsible for the allocation of opioid settlement funds to Kentucky cities and counties,” Krista Buckel, communications director for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said in an e-mail.

The amount for each local government was based on “population adjusted for the proportionate share of the impact of the opioid epidemic,” according to a National Opioid Settlement FAQ fact sheet. Impact was determined by the amount of opioids shipped to the state, the number of opioid-related deaths, the number of people with opioid-use disorder in the state, and each political subdivision’s proportionate share of those numbers.

“Adjustments were made to reflect the severity of impact because the oversupply of opioids had more deleterious effects in some locales than in others,” the fact sheet says. “Ultimately, the model allocates settlement funds in proportion to where the opioid crisis has caused harm.”

Asked for details on how the money was divided between cities and counties, Jennifer Burnett, director of policy, research and communications for the counties association, said they “were assigned a … ranking percentage based on three or four data points,” and the money was distributed based on a formula applied by Brown Greer PLC, the settlement administrator. Brown Greer, a Richmond, Va., law firm, did not reply to a request for further explanation.

Manchester Mayor Steve Collins was just two days on the job when he told Kentucky Health News that he had already reached out to the attorney general’s office to get details on how settlement money could be spent. KLC estimates that Manchester received $15,587 from the settlement in 2022.

“I think it’s urgent that we spend it, but I also think it’s very important that we … discuss what would be the best way to spend it,” he said. “I think that’s the main issue, making sure we put it in the right direction. Just do not hurry and spend it to be spending it, but spend it to be actually the most beneficial to the community.”

Cameron recently announced additional settlement agreements with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan for their roles in the opioid epidemic. Money from these settlements will also be divided between the state and local governments, with the same requirements.

“It’s my understanding that other settlements may follow this format so the Commissioners and I want to utilize them in the most effective way possible for Mason County. I’ve had discussions with KACO, Judge Moore(Boone) and Mosley(Harlan) who’ve been named to a NACO best practices board. I’ve also reached out to a few of our adjoining Counties to gauge their interest on regional initiatives. The Commissioners and I also discussed reaching out to Van Ingram with the Office of Drug Control Policy. We’ll look for what makes the most sense for our community and we’ll explore all options,” McNeill said.

“The KRS outlines approved uses which range from traditional recovery services to education to law enforcement and emergency services. I applaud those responsible for enabling and empowering locals to decide what’s best for their communities,” McNeill concluded.

–

Kentucky Health News Writer Melissa Patrick contributed to this story.