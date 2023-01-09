Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams recently noted that 2022 was another great year for Kentucky voters.

“Legislators passed new laws that improve voter access and ballot integrity. Kentucky remains the only state in the union that is making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat,” he said. “House Bill 564 and Senate Bill 216 passed with bipartisan support, as did House Bill 1, the state budget, which increased funding to improve the election process.”

A recap of the new laws includes:

House Bill 564:

— Requires early voting locations to be open for 8 hours.

— Adds 6 days of in-person absentee voting before early voting starts.

— Codifies our existing policy of not connecting voting machines to the internet, and makes it a felony to do so.

— Protects election workers from harassment and intimidation.

Senate Bill 216:

— Doubles number of counties subjected to post-election audit.

— Moves up full transition to paper ballots to January 1, 2024.

— Places voting machines under video surveillance when not in operation.

House Bill 1

— Appropriates $25 million for upgrading to universal paper ballots.

— Allocates an additional $500,000 for cleaning up voter rolls.

In the 2022 general election, 253,018 voters took advantage of no-excuse early voting. 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents voted early – proving Kentuckians of all political affiliations like the option to vote early.

In 2019, Adams said that under his administration, voters who have moved away, passed away, or been put away would be removed from voter rolls.

” More than 168,000 of such voters have been removed since I took office, including more than 138,000 deceased voters. In the coming months, we will continue this progress – watch this space for a major announcement,” he said.