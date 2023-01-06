COVINGTON — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the Bracken County Fiscal Court will receive $42,600 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a slide repair on Grovers Run Road and $32,940 in County Road Aid emergency funds for two slide repairs on Snag Creek Road.

The repairs will make travel safer for motorists and other vehicles, officials said.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Bracken County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The repairs will take place on Grovers Run Road between mile points 1.66 and 1.69.

The two slide repairs on Snag Creek Road are located between mile points 0.85 and 0.88 and between mile points 1.17 to 1.18.

The Bracken County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.