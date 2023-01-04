The Mason County Fiscal Court, joined by the Black Veterans Organizations, NABVETS and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity chapters seeks a regional designation honoring Brigadier General Charles Young.

In 2010, Charles Blatcher III, chairman of the National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations, met historian Jerry Gore and then Mason County Judge-Executive James Gallenstein when the pair and their families attended a program the coalition sponsored at Arlington National Cemetery at the gravesite of Colonel Charles Young who has since been posthumously promoted to brigadier general in the US Army in February 2022).

The gathering was to commemorate the 87th anniversary of young’s internment. Gore and Gallenstein told Blatcher about the existence of Young’s birth cabin in May’s Lick, where he was born in 1864. Holbert Maxey and Blatcher took a road trip from Washington to May’s Lick to visit the property. The cabin was in rough shape: one wall had imploded, and the interior was exposed to the elements. The men agreed the structure would not survive too many more Kentucky winters without an intervention.

The men met with the county commissioners and convinced them of the significance of the Young’s history and potential economic value the property could be to the county and the region. They encouraged the county to purchase the 38 acres. The coalition made a commitment to assist the effort.

In September 2014, the restored structure was revealed the public in an event that included unveiling the maquette of Young on horseback.

“However, there are a few Kentuckians who wondered why the Coalition and a guy from California are interested in the old cabin and helping them,” Blatcher said. “I am positive there are people in Oakland who are wondering the same. I must admit, the first time I was asked that question, it caught me off-guard. There are worthy causes around the planet, and it is shortsighted to believe you can only embrace causes and people in your immediate location.”

”First, we had a 30-year history advocating for then Colonel Charles Young’s promotion to Brigadier General, prior to the cabin’s introduction. We would have lent assistance regardless of where the cabin was located. Second, the project offered the opportunity to preserve and promote Black History in the region. The cabin is located geographically between two national monuments: Camp Nelson in Kentucky and the Charles Young Buffalo Soldier National Monuments in Ohio. Camp Nelson is associated with Black Military History during the Civil War; the region in between is rich with the history of the underground railroad, and Charles Young’s legacy extends from his birth cabin in Mays Lick, Kentucky to Ripley (John Parker House) and Wilberforce, Ohio, home of the National Monument named to honor him and the Buffalo Soldiers. We have joined the county in requesting President Joseph Biden use the Antiquities Act provisions to proclaim the cabin property a national monument. We gathered letters from throughout the state supporting the Presidential request,” he said.

Young died on Jan. 8, 1921, and buried the following day in Lagos, Nigeria with military honors given by British Soldiers. His wife, Ada and the NAACP advocated for the return of his body to the United States. However, Nigerian Law dictated bodies cannot be exhumed after burial for at least one year. As a result, Nigeria exhumed and returned Young’s body to the United States for reburial in 1923. He was then interned in Arlington National Cemetery on June 1, 1923, aiming this year the 100th anniversary of Young’s internment in American soil.

The group is hopeful President Joe Biden will mark the occasion by proclaiming the cabin a national monument to commemorate the date.

The coalition is calling on the state governments to proclaim the route from Camp Nelson, in Nicholasville through May’s Lick to the Kentucky/Ohio Border “The Brigadier General Charles Young Corridor,” in commemoration of the anniversary.

“We would like to have the announcement made during Black History Month, February 2023. However, deferring the sign unveiling until June 1, 2023,” Blatcher said.

The group is hoping governors of both states will participate in the unveiling ceremony. The Ohio Omega chapter will carry the request from the bridge to include Young’s childhood home in Ripley, Ohio to Wilberforce, home of the Charles Young and Buffalo Soldiers National Monument. The designation (branding) is symbolic; however it connects regional stories into a comprehensive presentation of the history, Blatcher said.

“This will be especially true if the cabin properties are operated through the National Park Service. They would balance the storyline between the cabin property and the Wilberforce, Ohio National Monument. Visiting one location is expected to encourage a visit to the other regional locations. The corridor designation would benefit the region by suggesting there is more to see, and there is, including meeting genuinely nice people,” he said.

The proposed Brigadier General Charles Young Corridor (one section): extends from Camp Nelson National Monument to the Mays Lick, cabin. Also along the route:

— Camp Nelson National Monument.

— Workday Cabin 2014, May’s Lick.

— Rosenwald Negro School, May’s Lick.

— Abolitionist John Parker House, Ripley, Ohio.

— Abolitionist John Rankin House, Ripley, Ohio.

— Charles Young and the Buffalo Soldiers National Monument, Wilberforce, Ohio.

— Afro-American Museum and Culture Center Monument Wilberforce.

— Wilberforce University, 1856.

— Payne Theology Seminary, Wilberforce.

“Ending where I began with Brother Jerry Gore, he passed on to glory in 2016,” Blatcher said. “His dreams of seeing the cabin restored were realized before his death. He is now a part of the story in the history of Brigadier General Charles Young. We carry the request for the Brigadier General Charles Young Corridor forward in the name of the late historian. He is gone but his passion for sharing the history of the region carries forward. We invite you to travel the proposed “Brigadier General Charles Young Corridor,”