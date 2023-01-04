FRANKFORT – Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville will serve on the Economic Development and Workforce Investment and Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees in the Kentucky General Assembly, according to information from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be a voice for the people of our district and bring the issues that matter most to them to the forefront,” said Lawrence. “Kentucky’s rich heritage brings incredible opportunities for tourism throughout the state, from good bourbon to fast horses. I look forward to finding innovative ways we can continue to increase economic growth so the jobs of the future are right here in our commonwealth.”

As the House Majority Caucus remains committed to making the state the best place to live and work, the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee is critical to creating an environment that supports business growth, creation, and recruitment. Committee members also craft policies relating to the unemployment insurance program, worker safety, and workforce development, officials said.

House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.

Lawrence’s committee membership comes on the heels of his recent appointment as the new vice chair of the Small Business and Information Technology Committee. As vice chair, Lawrence works to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.

“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne said. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our Commonwealth.”

With these appointments, Lawrence is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but also the entire commonwealth, according to the Osborne.

The 2023 Regular Session convened Tuesday, and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30.

Lawrence serves the state’s 70th House District, which includes all of Bracken, Harrison, Mason, and Robertson counties.