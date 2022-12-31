The lights at the Washington Opera Theatre are not quite as bright as they were before the death of what could arguably be called one of its biggest stars.

“We all have lost a treasure… an irreplaceable one.”

The unexpected death Thursday of Mike Thomas, former managing director of the Maysville Players and an iconic presence on the local theater scene, is a difficult one to handle, those who have worked with Thomas over the years said Friday.

“Wow, this is a hard one,” Debbie Lewis, president of the Maysville Players theater group said as she recalled Thomas’, a Maysville native, return to his hometown nearly 20 years ago.

“When we approached Mike to return to Maysville to save our theater group and grow our participants and audiences, we knew it would be a good move but who would have thought we would be this successful. Mike was the light that made us great. His talent and theatrical vision was amazing. If Mike did a show, we knew it would be a hit. He was just that good,” she said.

Thomas’s direction, along with the music of husband Mark Funk, “brought the caliber and professionalism of productions by the oldest theatrical group in the state of Kentucky back to its golden days, while adding nuances and depth of which the founding Players could not have dreamed,” a post by Maysville Main Street Executive Director Caroline Reece read.

Thomas had an extensive career with words, directing, and theater, according to an interview he gave in 2018 when he was presented the 2018 SummerFest Lifetime Achievement Award in Lexington.

Thomas directed about 300 shows, served as museum theater director for the Thomas C. Clark Center for Kentucky History in Frankfort, where he wrote, created and produced museum installations and site-specific theater components for galleries and historic sites across the state.

Before returning home to Maysville, Thomas was the executive director of the Capitol Arts Alliance in Bowling Green, and served as producing artistic director for Public Theater of Kentucky, a position he acquired through his faculty connections at Western Kentucky University, where he studied theater.

Reece, who worked with Thomas professionally and counted him as a personal friend, recalled how he became fascinated with theater after watching her father Denny Keller, another theater stalwart, perform in a play at the Washington Opera Theatre.

“Mike said many a time that when he was 5 or 6 years old, his mom took him to see my dad in The Music Man at the Opera Theatre and it changed his life forever sparking his love of theater. So to say we go way back is an understatement. He, and then he and Mark, have been been an enormous part of my family’s life since their return to Maysville,” Reece said.

While reflecting upon his career as a theater artist throughout Kentucky in that 2018 interview, Thomas also made a The Music Man reference to his likeness to the lead character Harold Hill, who traveled to small towns, promising the residents he’d create a boys band.

“That’s a role I’ve always wanted to play ever since I saw it when I was eight,” he said. “It’s a role I’ve never gotten to play on stage, yet is the role I’ve played in my life. I have made my career in Kentucky by going from town to town, to high schools, to elementary schools, to whatever wants to do something, and convinced them that yes, there is a band. If that is my legacy when I leave, that’s a great legacy to have.”

“Our children, Nick and Sophie, (and Ringo) adored him. We hardly have a photo of a birthday party, last day of school picnic, or “let’s go show Mike our Halloween costumes” without him in it. For all of us, the inside names and jokes are countless and perhaps shouldn’t be printed!” she said.

“He and I were well aware that we made public fools of ourselves whenever we met but, of course, didn’t care. We had our own language full of show references and inside oddities no one else would ever get. He made me laugh — hard — every time we spoke… and I don’t know what I am going to do without that,” Reece said.

Lewis also said she would miss her friendship with Thomas.

“Personally I’ll miss our two-hour lunches. I’ll miss him popping in to tell me the latest scoop or yelling at me from his porch to stop and talk, or even just plain yelling at me. Yes, I’ll miss that too,” she said.

Thomas directed 54 shows for the Players, bringing many young performers to the stage, and reintroducing some older favorites to new audiences, Reece said.

Even after his retirement, Thomas stayed in contact with the Players, Lewis said.

“It’s been very difficult to find a replacement after his retirement but luckily he maintained a presence and has given us much-needed guidance,” she said. “Even talking about our upcoming show he was telling me all the things he thought we should do or include. The last time he was in the theater he had snuck in to watch Every Christmas Story Ever Told and stayed to tell the cast how awesome they were. That’s what he did… build up our performers, especially the kids!”

“We will all miss him.”

“Mike was always willing to share his talents with his beloved community by serving on boards, helping organizations, or just adding a theatrical flair to a situation in desperate need of one. Perhaps most importantly, he was forever willing to teach and nurture countless young people who not only wanted to dip their toe in a show, but who came to him for help with everything from making a speech in front of the class, to pageant talent competition advice, to audition prep for the Governor’s Scholar’s programs or college auditions. He was their coach, their mentor, a shoulder, their cheerleader, and friend,” she said

“Having the opportunity of constant exposure to live theater — and at such quality — is a rare gift, truly exceptional in a town the size of Maysville. Our community is forever fortunate and thankful to have had the treasure of Mike Thomas in charge of this business we call show. Mike, we sincerely hope are hearing and having a taste of the sound that says love…APPLAUSE,” Reece said.

Arrangements for Thomas are still in the planning stages at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.