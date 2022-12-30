FRANKFORT – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said voter registration has continued to grow in the commonwealth, even following the fall election.

For November, Kentucky saw 11,078 new voters register, for a net gain of 4,004. Meanwhile, 7,074 voters were removed – 5,517 deceased voters, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 25 who voluntarily de-registered. These totals include 580 registrations and 10 removals begun, but not effectuated, between October 12 and November 8, when by statute the voter rolls were closed.

“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” said Adams. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”

Local numbers show Bracken County with 3,722 registered Democrats, 2,612 registered Republicans and 229 registered as other, for a total of 6,750 registered voters.

Fleming County reports 5,054 registered Democrats, 5,451 registered Republicans and 463 registered as other, for a total of 11,265.

In Lewis County, 2,004 voters are registered as Democrats, 7,823 as Republicans and 324 as other with a total of 10,433 voters.

In Mason County, 6,838 voters are registered as Democrats with 5,624 as Republicans and 777 as other. Total number of registered voters for the county is 13,795.

Robertson County has 1,168 registered Democrats on the roles, and 556 Republicans, along with 54 registered as other. Total number of registered voters reported are 1,817.

Republican registrants account for 45.5 percent of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters, or 0.28 percent. Democratic registrants account for 44.6 percent of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters, or 0.24 percent. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9 percent of the electorate, with 356,983 voters. “Other” registration increased by 3,338 voters, or 0.94 percent.

Adams reminded Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by Dec. 31, in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023 primary in the party of their choice. By law, a voter who is registered as a Democrat or Independent after December 31, 2022, will not be able to vote in May’s Republican primary, and a voter who is registered as a Republican or Independent after December 31, 2022 will not be able to vote in May’s Democratic primary. This rule does not apply to voters newly registered after the first of the year.