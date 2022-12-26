Vickie Carrington, Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/NSDAR, welcomes the crowd to the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley on Dec. 17. Photo by Wade Linville

HM2 Sgt. Doug Bentley was the guest speaker for the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony held at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley on Dec. 17. Photo by Wade Linville

Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley served as an official location for National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17. Photo by Wade Linville

Sgt. Major Otis Kokensparger, instructor of the RULH Marine JROTC Program, placed the wreath in memory of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony held in Ripley on Dec. 17. Photo by Wade Linville

Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley once again served as an official location for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Local volunteers, veterans, and members of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington JROTC Color Guard were among those taking part in Saturday’s ceremony held in Maplewood Cemetery, a chance to honor veterans and their families, as well as educating the next generation on the value of freedom that is enjoyed here in the United States.

A wreath was placed for each branch of the U.S. Military.

“We are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember, not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America,” said Vickie Carrington, Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/NSDAR, who served as emcee for the event. “These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf.”

Ripley’s Harriett Groh led the way in the singing of the National Anthem, and invocation was given by Jackie Hanson, chaplain of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #367.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Doug Bentley. Bentley was also selected to lay the veterans’ wreath in memory of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Navy.

HM2 Sgt. Bentley was a medic in the U.S. Navy from 1964 through 1967 with B Co. First Medical BN, First Marine Logistics Group.

He served in Vietnam from 1966-67. He continued his service to the community for many years as the manager of radiology at Brown County General Hospital.

“Remember that freedom was built on sacrifice,” said Bentley.

Jackie Hanson placed the wreath in memory of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Army, with special recognition given to WWII veterans Pvt. James Wendell Carrington and Staff Sgt. Howard “Shorty” Kabler.

Sgt. Major Otis Kokensparger, instructor of the RULH Marine JROTC Program, placed the wreath in honor of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Kokensparger served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972-2002. He served in the first Gulf War and was also deployed to various areas of the world. Special recognition was given to Cpl. Frank “Bud” Blair, Sgt. Russell “Buck” Blair, Pvt. First Class Thomas Defosse, and Delmar Daniel.

While the placing of the wreath for the U.S. Navy, special recognition was given to Eugene Poindexter who served in WWII.

Sgt. Rhonda Freidhoff placed the wreath in honor of those who serced and are serving in the U.S. Air Force with special recognition given to Tech Sgt. Delford Freidhoff who served from 1969-1991.

Placing the wreath in honor of those serving in the U.S. Space Force was Wayne Gates, Petty Officer Second Class, U.S. Navy 1984-1990.

Placing the wreath for the U.S. Coast Guard was Master Sgt. Gary Embry.

Lt. Rebecca Rickey placed the wreath in honor of those serving and who have served in the U.S. Merchant Marines.

A wreath was also placed by Betty Campbell in honor of the 81,900 U.S. service men and women from al branches of the service whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action.

Special thanks was given to those taking part in the Wreaths Across American Ceremony held at Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 17 – Bentley, American Legion Post #367, Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 of Maysville, KY, the RULH Marine JROTC Color Guard, and all wreath layers.