LEXINGTON — Residential customers have once again ranked Kentucky Utilities first in electric residential customer satisfaction among the utility’s peers in the Midwest mid-size region.

The honor was awarded by J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, following the company’s recently released 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

LG&E ranked 8th in this year’s study. Combined, LG&E and KU have earned 30 J.D. Power awards since 1999*.

“We’re proud that this is the seventh year in a row that KU has earned top honors in this study among its peers on our region,” said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president of Customer Services. “This award is a testament to the continued hard work of our employees who make it their mission to focus on the customer as they strive to deliver safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to the communities we serve.”

This is KU’s second J.D. Power award this year. The first award, announced last month, gave the utility top honors in electric business customer satisfaction. Overall satisfaction is examined across six factors: power quality and reliability; corporate citizenship; price; billing and payment; communications; and customer care.