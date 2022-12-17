John Breslin has been nominated for the Country Music Association’s Touring Video Director of the Year award.

Originally from Maysville, when not traveling Breslin now lives in Nashville, Tenn., and has been touring with and working for country music legend Garth Brooks since 2014 when Brooks came out of retirement.

Breslin started working for Brooks through Moo TV, Brooks’s first video company as he didn’t have video in the 1980s or 1990s, according to Breslin.

Breslin directs and manages all of the video content during the tour — that’s multiple LED fixtures and displays, live footage and playback, lighting, camera and operators as well as being crew chief of 10 people.

“I’ve actually won this award once and I’ve been nominated three or four times. It’s always good, especially because this is a peer nomination category and peer-voted by everybody who tours. So several of them would’ve had to put my name in, if I win it’ll be great and if not well, shoot,” Breslin said with a laugh.

He said it’s nice to have recognition for the work he does backstage and that it would be a good cap to put on his last eight years with Brooks.

“It would be a great way to wrap up the eight-year run I’ve had with Garth, now that the arena tour and the stadium tour are over,” Breslin said.

He said he has traveled all 50 US states, Brazil, Ireland and Canada but his favorite place is home in Nashville where his dog is waiting for him.

“I like to be home. It sounds like we’re in all of the glamorous cities but actually, we’re in the nice loading docks and backstage areas in all of the nice cities. For example, I posted today (on social media) that I’m in Toronto and people are like ‘yeah you should go see so and so or you should go to this restaurant’ and it’s like ‘nope I’m working,’” he said.

More than traveling, Breslin said his favorite part of his job is the people he works with.

“Also you know the artist always feeds off of (responds to) the crowd and the crew doesn’t often admit it but we do too. When we’re doing something and the crowd responds to Garth or Trisha (Yearwood, Garth Brooks’s wife and noted country singer) or any other artist, we kind of hope we had a small part in that as well,” he said.

While touring, Breslin said work hours can be very long, 12 hours is considered a short day and 18 hours a long one.

“For instance the stadium tour we had, normally the video team travels in on Wednesday (to do all of the lighting) to a stage already built. So we would walk in and work maybe a 14 hour day. Then the shows would be on Friday and Saturday and we tear everything out Sunday. The time everything takes usually depends on the city we’re in and the local stagehands available,” he said.

After eight years of being on the road almost year-round, Breslin said he looks forward to spending the rest of the year at home and visiting his family in Maysville for the holidays. He comes back to Maysville as often as he can and just visited for Thanksgiving, he said.

Breslin said he looks forward to working with another artist and hopes to help make somebody famous but maybe in a less demanding position.

“Besides directing I’m also crew chief of 10 people and after eight years I’m tired, I’d like to just go out and run camera on a tour for a while,” he said.

Breslin said he doesn’t know at this time when the result of his nomination will be announced but is looking forward to learn the result.