Mason County High School students are trying to spread holiday spirit by sending Christmas cards to local veterans.

The ninth-grade students in Christy Hoots’ English classes wrote notes and drew pictures to include in their cards.

In the Christmas cards, notes included comments such as “Merry Christmas,” “Thank you for your service”, and Christmas-themed drawings like trees and presents filled the cards.

Hoots said the students were excited about being able to show local veterans how much they are appreciated.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community, especially our local veterans who risked their lives for our country. We wanted to show them how much we appreciated their service and sacrifices. It was important for me to have the students be included in the card-making because we were able to talk about what it meant to be a veteran. It also gave them an opportunity to take a break and do something creative while still practicing ELA skills,” Hoots said.

Students from Hoots’ third-period class expressed how they felt making cards for the veterans.

MCHS ninth-grade student Eldon Lamb said he was happy to be able to do something for those who sacrificed so much.

“It felt good to know it was going to someone who fought in war for America,” Lamb said.

MCHS ninth-grade student Alexis Young spoke about how it felt to know she was able to do something nice for someone. To her, it was exciting.

“I felt excited because I knew it was something that would brighten someone’s day,” she said.

On her card, “Thank you for your service, hope you have a great and blessed Christmas.” was written.

Other cards had similar sentiments, such as “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays,” “Thank you for your service,” “I appreciate everything you’ve done,” and “I am thankful for you.”

Once all of the classes were finished with the cards, Hoots donated them to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2734 to be sent to veterans.