The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced the City of Augusta in Bracken County will receive $19,200 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage repairs on Bracken Street.

The repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, and school buses that rely upon Bracken Street.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to the City of Augusta to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The repairs will take place on Bracken Street located 0.085 miles south of Second Street, extending south to the ending mile point 0.0173.

The City of Augusta is responsible for administering the work.