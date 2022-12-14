FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky League of Cities presented State Senator Steve West with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award at Monday night’s Flemingsburg City Council meeting.

The KLC Board of Directors names legislators as a “Friend of Kentucky Cities” for outstanding work in the legislature advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.

West sponsored Senate Bill 152, a KLC initiative that helps local government officials transition their solid waste management services to private companies.

“The language Senator West passed in the 2022 Regular Session replaced a lengthy process that often created extensive delays that ultimately hindered a city’s ability to provide citizens the best solid waste service available,” said KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll. “The prior law was so cumbersome; it even required a city to notify itself. Senator West’s bill cleaned up the red tape while still protecting the public.”

“I am honored to receive the award and thank the Kentucky League of Cities for the recognition,” West said. “It is important that we ensure government is always working efficiently and that we protect the public’s interest. I am proud to say the measure the legislature passed in the 2022 session, Senate Bill 152, achieved both goals.”

KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney spoke on Senator West’s dedication to the cities he represents.

“Senator West is always willing to meet with the League and city officials in his district,” he said. “It is vital to the growth of Kentucky and our local communities that legislators support measures that help municipal governments thrive. Kentucky’s success is linked to the success of our growing cities.”

West also presented the city a Senate Resolution honoring former Mayor and KLC Board Member Bobby Money, who died last month. West remarked on Money’s love for his community and dedication to public service.