The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, on behalf of the Mason County Joint Planning Commission, will conduct two focus groups on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Maysville Planning & Zoning Administrator George Larger.

The focus groups will be held at the Mays Lick Fire Hall, 5036 Salt Lick Circle, May’s Lick, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and at the Cox Building, 2 East Third Street in downtown Maysville from 6-7:30 p.m.

All comprehensive plans in Kentucky have themes, which are the primary subject areas their respective communities deem most important, Larger said. Also, all comprehensive plans in Kentucky are required to incorporate land use, transportation, and community facilities as themes.

The purpose of these focus groups is to solicit public input for developing additional comprehensive plan themes, not for general input on the comprehensive plan, Larger said.

An online survey will be used in tandem with these focus groups, so those who cannot attend either focus group, can still be involved in determining the themes.

The Joint Planning Commission has established a steering committee to guide the comprehensive plan update process, and determining the comprehensive plan themes is the next step.

CEDIK will hold subsequent public meetings in 2023 for general input on the comprehensive plan, so there will be plenty of opportunities for public participation in the future to help formulate the community’s shared vision, Larger said.