FRANKFORT — State Senate President Robert Stivers and Senate leadership announced the 2023-24 Senate Majority Caucus member committee assignments recently. Senator Steve West has been named chair of the Senate Education Committee.

“Our Senate Majority Caucus has great diversity of thought and professional expertise,” said Stivers. “We have physicians, lawyers, educators, and small business owners prepared to lead the commonwealth with sound policy initiatives in the 2023-24 General Assembly.”

West has been serving as the vice chair of the Senate Education Committee since January 2018. West has twice served on the Senate Budget Review Subcommittee on Education, once from January 2016 to December 2018, and has been serving in this capacity since January 2021. West previously served as vice chair on the Senate Agriculture Committee from March 2015 to December 2018. He has been the vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from January 2019 to December 2020 and is currently the co-chair of the Administrative Regulations Committee since January 2019.

“Education is my true passion and I am excited about the opportunities this next session holds for our students,” West said. “Our kids–and their parents–should know our policy initiatives will remain focused on demanding better educational outcomes that set children up for success. To achieve these positive outcomes, we need to have the proper support in place to ensure our teachers can perform their incredibly difficult task under demanding circumstances. Your legislators truly have an appreciation for the important role you play.”

West was also appointed to the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee.

Standing committee assignments are not final until the Senate Committee on Committees makes a formal vote. The Committee on Committees membership comprises both Senate majority and minority caucus members. Committee appointments are subject to change.