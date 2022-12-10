FLEMINGSBURG — Roadside repairs along Kentucky 1013 (Muses Mill Road) in Fleming County that were to start this week have been delayed until next week.

Weather permitting, work will now start Monday, Dec. 12, and will require daily one-lane traffic near Wallingford Road for the next four to six weeks.

On Monday, contractors expect to start repairs at three roadside slip locations on Kentucky 1013 in the Park Lake area (at milepoints 14.3, 14.8 and 14.9). Crews will install soil nails – grout-filled steel supports – into the roadside to prevent it from slipping away.

One lane of Kentucky 1013 will be closed south of Wallingford Road where crews are working. Temporary traffic signals will be used to maintain the lane closure around the clock, including nights and weekends. Engineers hope to avoid any road closures, but traffic should expect significant delays during working hours.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.