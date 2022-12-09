WEST UNION, Ohio — Adams County lost a true champion of nature on October 14, 2022, when Barbara “Barb” Lund died.

Lund worked tirelessly to promote the conservation of special natural places in Adams and Scioto counties, especially within Shawnee State Forest. She studied local natural phenomena and wrote extensive accounts of her observations, which she enjoyed sharing with others. One of her favorite local natural subjects to study was the chimney swift, Chaetura pelagica.

Chimney swifts are small, acrobatic birds. They are a delight to watch as they congregate outside structures in Adams County. They help people by eating nearly a third of their own weight daily in flying insects, including mosquitoes, biting flies, and winged termites.

Chimney swift nests are made up of sticks in a cup-shape, held together with the birds’ glue-like saliva. Four to five babies are typically raised in each nest. Each pair of swifts raises its young on vertical surfaces, such as the inside of hollow trees. Man-made chimneys offer suitable alternative habitat for nest-building, as long as the structures remain open and unused, but suitable structures are often difficult for the birds to find.

To celebrate Lund’s life and legacy, her friends and neighbors have established a memorial fund to raise money to build chimney swift towers in her memory.

To donate to the construction and dedication of the Barb Lund Memorial Swift Tower Project, please make checks payable to Highlands Nature Sanctuary/ dba Arc of Appalachia Preserve System, 7660 Cave Road, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612. Please write “Barb Lund Fund” on the memo line. You may also donate online at acrofappalachia.org.