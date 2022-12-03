Maysville Community and Technical College President Laura McCullough announced Friday the selection of Dana T. Calland, Ed.D., as the new chief academic officer for the institution.

Calland was selected from a field of four finalists for the position.

The CAO oversees all instructional faculty and is responsible for leading initiatives and operations related to academics and the curriculum of the institution.

Calland will replace Dr. Thomas Ware who left MCTC earlier this year to relocate to his home area near Mississippi where he accepted the position as CAO with Hinds Community College.

He followed former MCTC president, Dr. Stephen Vacik who left last year to become president at Hinds.

Calland has been employed at MCTC since 1991 and currently serves as associate dean of Academic Services, transfer coordinator, professor of mathematics and Maysville Campus director for the college.

“Dr. Calland has a long history with MCTC, but more importantly she has a strong understanding of our region and the needs of our students,” McCullough said. “We are excited to hit the ground running with her in this new role.”

Calland earned an associate degree from Maysville Community College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree from Northern Kentucky University and a doctorate from Grambling State University.

“MCTC is my home,” said Calland. “I’ve dedicated my career to this college and I’m honored to be able to serve our students and communities in this new capacity.”

Calland will assume her new role at the beginning of the Spring Semester on Jan. 2.