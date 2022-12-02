Maysville Community & Technical College is excited to announce that the college will once again be offering a Paramedic Certificate.

Classes begin January 10th and will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. on the Maysville Campus with some online content incorporated into the class as well.

Students wanting to enter the program should be an EMT, with at least 2-4 years of experience.

After graduating from the two-year Paramedic Program, graduates may seek jobs in areas such as fire departments, ambulance services, hospital emergency rooms, air medical transport, as well as positions with area industry. Due to a national shortage in jobs, salary ranges from $40,000 – $120,000 a year in the current growing job market.

When completing the admissions application to MCTC paramedic students should select the General Occupational/Technical Studies (GO/TS) degree as their major with EMS-Paramedic as their sub-plan. This choice allows any financial aid or scholarships to apply.

Due to the high demand for those entering this career field, the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is available to cover the tuition cost of the Paramedic Certificate for those that qualify.

Instructors for the program will be lecturer John Simons, and Amy Hughes, who will cover the skills portion of the class. John has earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and in Fire Science, as well as a master’s degree in Emergency Services Management from Columbia Southern University. He began his Fire Fighter/Paramedic career in South Carolina in the early 2000s and returned to Kentucky in 2011 where he was employed by Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky as a Firefighter/Paramedic. John currently works as a paramedic for Cabell County EMS in Huntington, W.Va. He has been an EMS educator since 2008.

Amy has an Associate degree from MCTC and completed her Paramedic certificate at MCTC in 2006. She began her career at Fleming County EMS in 1998 after obtaining her EMT certification with MCTC. She currently works full-time as a paramedic at the University of Kentucky’s Emergency Department as well as working part-time with the Maysville Fire Department as a paramedic. Amy maintains her NR Paramedic’s license.

Anyone interested in a high-demand career as a paramedic should call Gwynn Gallenstein at 606-759-7141, ext. 66117 for more information.