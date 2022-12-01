The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace brought extra holiday cheer to downtown Maysville on November 26 with their Pics With Santa Paws and the Grinch event.

It was such a huge success, organizers decided to add a second day for families to stop in and get their fur babies and children’s pictures taken.

The cost is only $10 for one pose or $15 for two. Santa and Grinch will once again be at the Hollywood Wardrobe building, located at 17 East Main Street in Maysville on December 2 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. This event coincides with Maysville’s Twilight Christmas Parade. Not only is it a chance to get into the spirit with fun photos, but the organization will have a variety of baked goods, including scrumptious cookies for purchase, giving parade-goers a special treat to enjoy while watching the floats go by.

The HSBT, which is a 501c3 non-profit advocating for and supporting the protection and care of domestic animals in Mason County, has been helping local pet owners and their fur babies since 2006.

According to Rebecca Cartmell, the organization’s director, the core of their program is assisting Mason County citizens to spay and neuter their pets.

“Spaying and neutering is the biggest thing we do, but we have also helped injured and sick stray animals in Mason County,” Cartmell said.

The HSBT works alongside the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals to find foster and rescue placement for local strays or surrendered animals as well.

A spay-ghetti dinner event, Octoberfest’s wiener dog races and the Run For Your Life are a few of the organization’s annual fundraising and educational events. In the past, pet picture-taking with Santa was a regular fundraiser, but Cartmell said it’s been a few years since they’ve done one.

“We’re excited to once again offer the community an opportunity to have professional pictures taken with their pets and kids this year. All proceeds go to the HSBT for our spay/neuter program and assistance for local animals,” Cartmell said.

Cartmell hopes the festive holiday event will once again be held annually.

Cartmell explained the application to receive a spay/neuter voucher can easily be filled out online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. There are also paper applications available at Colonial Heights and Town and Country Veterinary Clinics.

“On average, we issue approximately 40 vouchers a month. Budget-wise that’s all we can usually handle,” Cartmell confirmed.

Cartmell said applications must be postmarked between the 1st and the 15th of each month. The Spay/Neuter Committee reviews all applications and informs pet owners who have been chosen. Those who do not receive a voucher in any given month may re-apply.

Why is it so important for pets to be spayed and neutered? The simple answer is population control but there are so many more reasons than that.

Animal shelters across the country and regionally are full to capacity with unwanted dogs and cats. Most of these animals are at risk of being euthanized because there isn’t enough space to house them all and allowing them to roam freely creates other problems such as starving animals, the spread of disease, and potentially dangerous altercations between stray dogs and pets, livestock, and people.

One of the lesser-known reasons to have your pet fixed is that it may protect them from some serious health issues. The procedure can also curb behavioral problems such as urine marking, spraying, barking and aggressive tendencies.

Probably the best cause to spay or neuter is that studies show altered pets live longer lives than their unaltered counterparts.

Cats and dogs can be safely sterilized as early as eight weeks of age or weighing a few pounds. Keep in mind that cats are at risk of becoming pregnant at 4 months and dogs at 6 months.

HSBT only serves pet owners of Mason County and accepts donations to go toward the Spay-Neuter Program and its other pet advocacy endeavors. If you wish to donate directly to the organization, you can do so at www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive.

Cartmell encourages everyone to spay or neuter pets and also to adopt their next pet from a local animal shelter.