Norbert Gallenstein, owner of O’Rourke’s Pub and long-time downtown community leader has been named grand marshal of the annual Twilight Christmas parade set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The Maysville Main Street board is tasked with choosing the Christmas and 4th of July parade grand marshals, and Gallenstein has been nominated numerous times throughout the years. Gallenstein, heretofore too humble to accept, was finally worn down.

“I begged Norbert to do it, “ Main Street Director Caroline Reece said, “When the pleading got personal and I said, ‘Please do it for me, just to get people off my back,’ like the great guy he is, he relented.”

She went on to say that citizens were so passionate about Gallenstein getting the job because he is so passionate about Maysville. He is the founder of one of Maysville’s oldest and largest events, Pig-Out, as well as one of its newer ones, Paddlefest. He is one of the original board members who brought and established Oktoberfest in town. He was the chairman of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for 10 years and, from his perch at the pub, has personally organized countless concerts, parties, fundraisers, improvement projects, and lower Market Street’s own New Year’s Eve “ball drop.” Gallenstein’s latest project has been to restore the Market Street fountain to its original form. He tracked down its history, scoured books and the internet to find old images, and privately raised the money to put the missing top back on as it was when it was initially built.

“Downtown Maysville would not be what it is without the constant support and work of Norbert Gallenstein, “ Reece said. “There is never, ever a time when he is not the first person to lend a hand and give valuable, well-earned advice. There aren’t too many Christmas parades where Santa is not the main attraction, but I think this year, Mr. Claus will have to settle for second place.”

City Manager Matt Wallingford echoed those sentiments.

“Norbert Gallenstein is the gold standard when it comes to a community partner and leader. I’ve worked with him many times over the years and am always grateful for his support, wisdom, and quiet leadership. Maysville doesn’t have a better friend or cheerleader than Norbert.”

In typical fashion, Gallenstein gave the credit right back to city officials.

“I am proud that, over the years, our government hasn’t abandoned our downtown. By the city and county keeping it up to the best of their abilities and keeping downtown in the spotlight, it gives new people an opportunity and interest to invest in our town,” he said. “It’s a good reflection on our community that downtown and the top of the hill are both important and can work hand in hand.”

As for a reaction to being named Grand Marshal, Norbert’s usual graciousness reared its head as he said, “It is an honor to be chosen. I am very grateful but probably undeserving.”

The parade’s line-up starts at 6 p.m. under the train trestle and winds down East Second Street. There is neither an entry fee nor application needed to participate in the parade. Reece encourages any business, organization or individual to enjoy the fun of building a float and showing it off in the parade.

“If that task seems too daunting, throw some lights and tinsel on your truck and join in. The more is literally the merrier at Christmastime,” she said. The only caveat is that dressing as Santa Claus is prohibited.

“The real Santa Claus, straight from the North Pole, appears at the end of the parade, and we wouldn’t want to confuse the children, “ she explained.

Another highlight of this year’s parade will be the second annual appearance of a Multitude of Angels. Professional mascot designer Jennifer Smith designed 12-foot angels that glided through the streets last year followed by little angels in hand-

made wings. Smith held wing-making workshops in the Presbyterian Church during November for Christmas crafters. If children did not get to the workshops but would want to wear wings and walk in the parade, pre-made ones are available at the Mason County Public Library from now until Dec. 2 or while supplies last. With wings in hand, children and parents (who are also welcome to walk) should meet at Rotary Park at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

“The group will be easy to find,” Reece said. “Just look for the giant angels.”

The parade’s big finish will be Santa Claus on the antique fire truck. The truck will stop at the historic Russell Theatre where Santa will get off and go inside for families to stop by for a visit, pictures, and snacks.

In addition to the parade, a Christmas Market will be held in Limestone Park on December 2nd from 10a.m. until 9p.m. The Market is sponsored by Carlson Software and will feature vendors, food, and lots of holiday offerings reminiscent of an old German Christmas market.

There are two more unique events on that first December weekend. On the morning of Dec. 3, Mason County High School’s FCCLA is hosting a “Jingle Jog.” The 5K-run/2-mile walk begins at Limestone Landing with a 9 o’clock check-in and 10 a.m. start.

The race is an FCCLA fundraising project for Cancer Fighters United. All proceeds go toward cancer patients to help with gas costs for traveling to treatments, wigs, utility bills, or anything that could help alleviate the stress of patients and their families battling the disease. There is a $30 entry fee, which includes a t-shirt, or a $20 fee for the race alone. For more information, there are Walking Together Facebook and Instagram pages, or you can contact [email protected]

Folks should rest up after the race, then head out to Old Washington for the 56th annual Frontier Christmas. Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey has assembled manynew artisan vendors, food offerings, mulled wine, museum tours, and music to highlight the district’s historic feeling of Christmas. Special guest Miss Kentucky 2022, Hannah Edelen, whose day job is a middle school teacher, will do a book reading at noon. She is a literacy advocate, and her platform in the pageant

competition was “Read Ready Kentucky!” The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the weekend following the parade, audiences can relive all their favorite Christmas stories in one evening as the Maysville Players present “Every Christmas Story Ever Told” at the Washington Opera House. Performances run Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at the maysvilleplayers.net or by calling the box office at 606-564-3666.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center will again be the place to see Nativity Sets from Near and Far. This is a must-see Christmas event that features the vast collection of Barbara Clarke. Hundreds of unique nativity sets from all over the

world will be on display throughout the month of December.

The halls of downtown should be thoroughly decked, thanks to a window-decorating contest sponsored by the Maysville Younger Women’s Club and Maysville Main Street.

“We were so happy when the Women’s Club approached usand wanted to partner for the contest, “ Reece said. Club members are getting together prizes and a plaque that will stay in the winning business until next year so “bragging rights are definitely on the line,” she added. The Bank of Maysville is the reigning champion.

“We are lucky to have retailers, both large and small, all around town,” Reece said, “But you just cannot beat the holiday feel in downtown Maysville with our decorations, music and small local shops at Christmastime. It really is like walking into a Hallmark movie.”