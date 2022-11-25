Mason County High School students, under the guidance of Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Shannon Roberts, constructed the “Greens for Gifford” on Monday and Tuesday this week.

As a scholarship fundraiser, the greens are pre-sold and distributed annually prior to Thanksgiving.

“We started doing this 10 years ago in memory of John Gifford, who was our industrial technology teacher who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30,” Roberts said.

The scholarship recipient, a career and technical education student at MCHS, can use the $1,000 for their future college or career.

“MCHS FCCLA and FFA wanted to do something to raise money to give out a scholarship in his memory,” Roberts said. “John’s brother (Frank) is the FFA advisor at Robertson County and his mom (Janice) was an FCS teacher at Robertson County, so career and technical education runs deep in their family.”

All greens and bases are harvested locally with the assistance of MCTC Workforce Solutions instructor Carrie Taylor, Roberts said. Students are guided through the evergreen project to problem-solve, to multitask and to work cooperatively together.

Junior Maura Hartman said she understands the importance of participating in this event.

“This is my second year doing Greens for Gifford,” said Hartman. “It’s really important to me, because it’s a great cause. We’re making a great scholarship, and it gives us two days before Thanksgiving to get out of class and to bond more with our chapter members and anyone else who signs up. It’s really fun, and it all ends up going to an absolutely amazing cause.”