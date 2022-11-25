Maysville Community and Technical College will be expanding its Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program by offering courses on the Maysville Campus beginning in January of 2023.

Students enrolled in the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program (often referred to as Machine Tool) will gain job-ready skills in cutting-edge computerized manufacturing methods and computer-aided drafting techniques. Machinists use machine tools such as lathes, drill presses and milling machines to produce precision metal parts that impact nearly every stage of the manufacturing process.

CJ Wenz, who currently teaches at the Mason County Career Magnet School will join the college as the instructor for the program.

“I’m excited to help make this program available to our community,” said Wenz. “Mason County is growing and needs these skilled workers, machinists are in demand, and students completing this program should have no problem finding a great paying job here or within a short drive once they earn their credential.”

Projected growth in the computerized manufacturing and machining field is expected to be approximately 7.5 percent from 2022 and 2026 with an average starting salary between $37,000 and $57,000, according to regional ORPA data.

Classes are scheduled from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in January.

“Having an evening option is important for a lot of students,” said MCTC Associate Dean of Academic Support Services, Dr. Dana Calland. “We have to be flexible, especially for those who are currently employed but are looking to us to help advance their career.”

Students entering the program will have several options in terms of the type of credential they want to earn including an associate in applied science diploma as well as short-term certificates that can be earned in as little as four months.

Computerized manufacturing and machining is considered a high-demand career field, so students enrolling in the program likely qualify to have 100 percent of their tuition paid by the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery and is intended to help students enroll in trade programs that will help fill the skills gap in Kentucky. Work Ready Kentucky is available to Kentucky residents that have not yet earned an associate degree or higher but who have received a high school diploma or GED.

Expansion of the program to Maysville will build on the success of the CMM program classes that are currently being offered on the MCTC Rowan Campus located in Morehead.

Students wanting to learn more about the computerized manufacturing and machining program at MCTC should visit maysville.kctcs.edu or call 606-759-7141 and ask to speak with the admissions office.