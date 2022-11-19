The Orangeburg Fire Department responded to a fire scene early Thursday morning at Maysville Materials Plant.

Several other fire departments including Washington, Lewisburg and Tollesboro volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire on Mason-Lewis Road, helping put the blaze out.

According to WVFD Fire Chief Darrell Kalb, it was necessary to have the other departments helping out because of the amount of water needed and no fire hydrants in the area.

Kalb said the call about the fire came in around 4:30 a.m. from a passerby and by the time responders arrived on the scene 10 trucks were engulfed in flames.

“With 10 dump trucks involved it had a lot of fuel — most of the trucks were full of fuel so it took quite a bit of time and there was probably 20 gallons of foam put on it,” he said.

With the efforts of four fire departments, the fire still took three hours or more to extinguish, according to Kalb.

“There weren’t any other structures involved and no injuries. The trucks were away from the structure, there was a large fuel depot only about 30 feet away but we got lucky and it didn’t spread there. There’s probably a couple thousand gallons of diesel fuel there so we got really lucky,” he said.

Kalb said at this time the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Newly elected Orangeburg Fire Chief Marty Voiers said it’s possible the fire started due to a short in the electrical system though nothing is confirmed and there’s still further investigation by his department and other agencies to be conducted before finding an answer.

“It looked to me (from security camera images) like something might have shorted out. The fire started in or around the middle truck (possibly the fifth truck in the line of 10 trucks) and spread out from there. It looked like it started smoldering and then spread out. It could’ve been a battery maybe, right now we just don’t know,” Voiers said.

He agreed with Kalb that it took several gallons of foam to smother the fire along with 15,000-20,000 gallons of water.

“The foam smothers the fire out especially if it’s oil or fuel burning. Usually a vehicle fire can be put out in 10 minutes, where a house fire takes hours because of all the wood. What took so long to put this out was the tires, every truck had 12-14 tires each so that’s more than a hundred tires burning. The burning tires is also what melted the truck beds,” he said.

Voiers also explained the explosions people in the area heard at the time of the fire was the tires exploding not the fuel.

“It was diesel fuel, diesel fuel burns but doesn’t explode. So everybody hearing those explosions, and it sounds like a bomb going off when a tire explodes, that was the tires. I could hear it all the way from my house when I was getting ready to come in,” he said.

Voiers said at this time he can’t give a definitive answer on the cause of the fire and it actually may require an arson investigator to look further into the matter.