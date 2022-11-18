Visitors have a chance to slow down time as they walk through history and experience preparing for Christmas in a simpler but more meaningful way in Frontier Christmas in Old Washington.

The iconic festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.until 4 p.m. Talented artists Ken Swinson, Jeanette Tolle, Bruce Jones, and Lee and Jim Warner will be demonstrating and selling their art, delicious food will be for sale and beautiful music will be heard throughout the town.

Stop by River Otter Traders in an original log cabin from the 1700s. Choose beautiful trade beads to make necklaces and bracelets and decorate homemade wooden ornaments with Jim and Lee Warner, Sauk and Fox and Cherokee descendants

Jeanette Tolle will be sewing and demonstrating her quilting skills at the Albert Sidney Johnston/Bull Nelson house and guests can sip hot apple cider as they watch. Step outside to see the newly completed summer kitchen.

Children in period costumes will be dipping candles in Mefford’s Fort. Bayberry and other Christmas candles will be sold. Bruce Jones will be wood carving in the Simon Kenton Shrine and the Ohio River Valley Art Guild will be full of artists with many skills — painting, pottery, felting, jewelry-making, tie-dye, stained glass and many others selling unique items that make wonderful Christmas gifts.

Swinson who recently completed his 100 pots challenge will be selling them on the porch of the historic Dr. Goforth house.

Limestone Chapter DAR is selling homemade chili, bean soup, cornbread, sandwiches and baked goods in the beautifully decorated Paxton Inn. The CAR has made tobacco stick crafts, and ornaments to sell along with other Christmas gifts. Bakers and vendors with cream candy, bourbon balls and homemade treats and crafts will be found at the Farmers Market and throughout the town. Chef Sean Connelly is cooking his favorites plus some new treats at Lil Jumbos Coffee Shop.

The Marshall Key house will be decorated as it would have been in 1833 when Harriett Beecher came to visit. You can purchase Christmas ornaments, postcards, prints and beautiful handmade ceramic images of this historic house.

Carolers will be strolling throughout the town all day, Santa will arrive and give treats to children and the day will culminate with a vespers service in the Old Church Museum, now the home of Cornerstone Church, at 5 p.m.