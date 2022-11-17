Mason County High School opened its Royal Food Market in order to help students and families with food and is now overwhelmed with the increase in need.

Youth Service Center Coordinator Ashley Kirk explained the Royal Market was made possible when she learned about a non-profit agency called Free Store.

“The superintendent (Rick Ross) contacted me and said he had heard of a program called Free Store in northern Kentucky. They have a school pantry program we could apply for so we could have a pantry available for students and their families to use,” Kirk said.

She said the application was put in two months before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred and she was sure the application wouldn’t be approved.

“They accepted the application though. We’re allotted a $650 a month credit to Free Store (which is fully funded by donations); I shop for the food items online and they deliver it to the school. They provided us with shelves for the pantry and a deep freezer so we can keep some cold items,” she said.

At the time the application to Free Store was made the school already had a backpack/snack bag program for the students to take home on the weekends with ready-to-eat products, Kirk said.

Kirk said the Free Store is a great program, other than the two monthly distribution days (first and third Wednesday every month as required by Free Store, 10 a.m. to noon, parents just call in advance for pick-up and food box is brought out and loaded in their vehicle) students can now go to the pantry anytime and grab some things to take home and have a hot meal. However, the increase in need is clearing out the pantry shelves faster than they can be filled now.

“We’ve had the backpack program for about 17 years and it usually had about 20 kids signed up, but in 2020 when we applied for the Free Store program we were at 170 students signed up, ” she said.

During COVID, Kirk said they were providing more than 9,000 meals a week to students and their families.

“Until this year supplies have mostly lasted, we get donations from the community for the pantry too. Now we are seeing a huge increase in need for the pantry though. Last year we had five-10 families a month who used the pantry which adds up to about 50-75 people. This year the first month of school, at the first distribution we had 28 families adding up to 185 people,” she said.

Kirk said the number of people in need of the pantry is doubling but having only $650 to stock the shelves with is just not enough.

“It’s hard, especially with larger families. We’ll have a family with six-eight people come in, one can of Ravioli and some pasta isn’t going far there. Community donations help and students sometimes do canned food drives. I mean right now one distribution clears the pantry out and we’re required to do two a month. We also like to help with holiday meal items but with numbers doubling it’s harder to do,” she said.

Kirk said a student organization has actually started a canned food drive this month and encourages the community to donate.

The Mason County Speech and Debate team will be collecting items for the Mason County Royal Market until Friday, Dec. 2.

MCHS Debate Team Coach Christy Hoots, said drop off locations for donations will be the Mason County High School front office and The Ledger Independent will also have a donation box set up.

“We decided to collect items because we wanted to give back to the Mason County community,” Hoots said. “The Royal Market provides food for families and we could not think of a more deserving cause for us to support.”

Hoots said the debate team is a new club in the high school and they decided to do the canned food drive to give back to and support the community.

“We’re happy to be able to collect the items,” Mason County High School Debate Team member Jacob Biddle said. “It’s a really important cause. We’re hoping to be able to collect as much as possible to help provide food for families. It’s even more important that this food be available for families since the holidays are coming up.”

MCHS students on the debate team Skyler Pollock, Cassidy Scott, Jonathan Jones, Nakhia Fox as well as Biddle say they are excited to help out and hope to do more projects in the future.

“We’re excited to be able to collect donations for the Royal Market. It’s so important to the community and the families who benefit from it. We hope to collect as much as possible in the next month,” Pollock said.

Pollock said while she’s never been a part of this kind of project she does make care packages for the homeless in her spare time.

“I’m glad we’re able to collect the items for the Royal Market. It’s a great program that helps a lot of families and it means a lot that we can help with that,” Jones said.

The students said their families are proud of them and are finding ways to help out too, some of them already searching for donations in their own cabinets.