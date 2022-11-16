In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, Gov. Andy Beshear Tuesday said starting next year, some Kentuckians may use medical cannabis.

Those eligible will include people with certain severe medical conditions and those who meet specific requirements, he said. They will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions.

In an executive order, Beshear outlined conditions that Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions, which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness, must meet to access medical cannabis beginning January 1, 2023. These conditions include:

— Cannabis must be bought in the United States of America in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated. Kentuckians will need to keep their receipt.

— The amount a person can purchase and possess at any one time must not exceed 8 ounces, which is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.

— Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed healthcare provider that shows that the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. A copy of the certification must be retained.

“Kentuckians suffering from chronic and terminal conditions are going to be able to get the treatment they need without living in fear of a misdemeanor,” Beshear said. “With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90 percent of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain.”

Eric Crawford of Mason County is among those named to the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee this summer. He is a quadriplegic who also suffers from glaucoma.

He and his wife, Michelle Crawford have spent several years lobbying for a medical marijuana bill to be passed. They are hopeful this move by the governor could be the impetus to get the General Assembly to act on a medical cannabis bill, the couple said Tuesday.

“We hope this pushes the Legislature forward come session in January,” Michelle Crawford said.

On Sept. 30, the Governor released the summary from the committee that proved Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis.

The Governor said that guidance is being created for law enforcement to determine quickly and accurately who does and does not qualify.

He added that Tuesday’s actions are not a substitute for much-needed legislation to fully legalize medical cannabis. Beshear said he will work with lawmakers this upcoming session to push for full legalization of medical cannabis.

The governor also said the state will regulate the sale of Delta 8 which contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky nor under federal law, and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky.

“Right now, there are no checks on how it is packaged and sold. We must establish a regulatory structure to ensure that Delta 8 is sold and purchased safely in the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

A veteran from Northern Kentucky, Jared Bonvell, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, described his daily struggle after being prescribed 13 medications that weren’t effective, which left him contemplating suicide.

“Within a year, I didn’t drink and was off 12 of the 13 medications,” said Bonvell. “I still have all those injuries and disabilities, but I can function. I can live. I can have friendships and conversations again.”

In addition to the town hall meetings, the state’s medical cannabis website allowed Kentuckians to submit their opinions online. The website received 3,539 comments, 98.64 percent of which expressed support for legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky.

“Providers should be able to offer medical cannabis as a therapeutic option, which would potentially decrease the use of narcotics and opioid epidemic in Kentucky,” said Dr. Linda McClain a Louisville OB/GYN and addiction specialist, who served on the advisory committee. “I applaud the governor’s actions taken today and strongly believe that many Kentuckians will now be able to find relief.”

A total of 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands allow cannabis for medical use by qualified individuals. In May 2021, Alabama legalized medical cannabis. This year, Mississippi and Rhode Island did the same. Kentucky’s neighboring states of Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia have legalized medical cannabis.

Beshear said, “This is not a red or blue issue. It is about our people and helping those who are in pain and suffering.”

Allowing Kentuckians diagnosed with certain medical conditions and receiving palliative care to purchase, possess and/or use medical cannabis would improve the quality of their lives and may help reduce the abuse of other more dangerous and addictive medications, such as opiates.

One recent study showed a 64 percent reduction in opioid use among chronic pain patients who used medical cannabis. These patients experienced fewer side effects and improved quality of life. Unlike opioids, cannabis does not cause respiratory depression leading to lesser mortality rates, and medical cannabis is far less addictive.