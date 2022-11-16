The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College recently announced the finalists for the position of chief academic officer at the institution.

The finalists include:

— Dr. Dana Calland, Associate Dean of Academic Support Services, Maysville Community and Technical College

— Dr. Carry DeAtley, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, South Louisiana Community College

— Dr. Angela Fultz, Division Chair, Mathematics and Natural Science and Professor of Chemistry, Maysville Community and Technical College

— Dr. Josefer Montes, Business Development and Strategy Consultant, Harmonize Agency

Interviews and forums for the candidates will be held on Nov. 29 and 30 at the Maysville campus, officials said and will give finalists the opportunity to meet with MCTC faculty, staff, students, local leaders and community members.

DeAtley and Fultz are scheduled to be on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with DeAtley scheduled for 10:15-11:15 a,m. and Fultz from 1:45-2:45 p.m. Montes and Calland will follow on Nov. 30 at 10:15-11:15 a.m. and 1:45-2:45 respectively.

All forum sessions will be held at the Crockett Auditorium in the Administration Building (A-268).

The successful candidate will replace Dr. Thomas Ware who left MCTC earlier this year to relocate to his home area near Mississippi where he accepted the position as CAO with Hinds Community College.

He followed former MCTC president, Dr. Stephen Vacik who left last year to become president at Hinds.

Dr. Laura McCullough, who joined the college in June, is the current president of the college.