The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission to co-host the second annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Ind.

The summit presents a unique opportunity for communities along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, Ohio to West Point, Kentucky to network and learn about ways to promote recreation, tourism and economic development. Panel discussions will include conversations with elected officials, tourism directors, funding experts and project managers.

The summit culminates a busy year for the Ohio River Way which organized a 250-mile canoe trip from Portsmouth to Louisville, convened a Summit for elected officials from over 30 communities and launched a membership drive to build a sustainable organization.

The Mayor of Portsmouth, Sean Dunne is a member of the planning team for the summit.

“When I started my term as mayor earlier this year, I announced that connecting our city to others along the Ohio River would be a priority for me. The Ohio River Way helps cities like Portsmouth establish relationships with other cities along the Ohio River, and it encourages our residents to enjoy and appreciate the Ohio River Way of Life,” said Dunne.

The village of New Richmond, Ohio, is another proud Ohio River town deeply engaged in the work of the Ohio River Way. Mary Allen, Village Councilmember and member of the Summit planning team, believes the Ohio River Way creates a tremendous opportunity for collaboration for like-minded communities along the Ohio.

“I’ve been deeply involved in economic development as a member of Council for the past nine years. New Richmond’s membership in the Ohio River Way is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us! And we’ve seen the impact on our community already,” said Allen.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, known as ORSANCO, is an interstate compact agency with authority to operate water quality programs for eight member states within the Ohio River watershed. Executive Director Richard Harrison will be a keynote speaker at the Summit and believes these types of collaborations help raise awareness regarding the vital uses of the Ohio River and strengthen communities by bringing them together to share resources and expertise.

“ORSANCO strives to engage communities in our programs and encourage the use of our data to empower and educate people of all ages. We are excited to participate in the Ohio River Way Summit because it helps to bridge the gap in services between our partner agencies and those in need,” said Harrison.

ORSANCO is committed to protecting the Ohio River for all communities and strives to achieve water quality goals through monitoring programs, policy promotion, education, and outreach activities.

“Communities in the Ohio River basin rely on our agency to ensure safe public and industrial water supplies, protect aquatic life and support recreation,” Harrison said.

The Ohio River Way promotes outdoor adventure and recreation while highlighting the historical, cultural, and ecological assets in the communities along the Ohio from Portsmouth, to West Point. Its website includes information about river towns, annual festivals, water quality, safety, and recreational opportunities. Its Digital Guide to the Ohio maps boat ramps, marinas, campgrounds, bike trails, parks and historic points of interest along this 275 mile stretch of the Ohio.

“Our overall goal is to help people recognize the Ohio River as our region’s most valuable natural resource,” explained Brewster Rhoads, Chair of the Ohio River Way. “We hope to have every Ohio River community represented at the summit as well as organizations and agencies committed to promoting the Ohio for recreation, tourism, economic development, and fun” Rhoads said.