MAY’S LICK— A Mason County High School student won the 4-H National Championship title for public speaking.

Cora Hopkins, a senior at MCHS, has been in 4-H since she was 9 years old, participating in clover buds, poultry club, horse club, and equestrian drill team, according to her mother and 4-H club leader, Karen Ann Hopkins.

“The 4-H academic competitions provide young people with incredible opportunities to travel, learn, grow, and network before college. I’ve been a 4-H horse club leader since 1997, serving in both Tennessee and Kentucky and I’ve taken multiple teams and individuals to national contests and it’s always a rewarding experience. But this year was especially exciting to see my daughter, Cora, reach the one contest she’s been working towards for the past 6 years—the Eastern National Round-Up. It’s like the Olympics of Equestrian 4-H and the competition is at the highest level. I’m very proud of how hard Cora worked. After winning the state and Quarter Horse Congress titles, and capturing the reserve at the Southern Regional Championships in Georgia this year, she earned the top score at Eastern Nationals to win it,” Karen Ann Hopkins said.

She said she encourages all youth who love horses to give 4-H and these competitions a try.

“There’s so much more to being a horse person than just riding and there are a lot of amazing opportunities for kids who are willing to put in the time and actually learn about the animal they love. The sky is the limit and the 4-H educational competitions are a pathway to greater things and future career success, Cora competed against the top 4-H speakers from Indiana, Wisconsin, Florida, New York, Washington, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Minnesota and Massachusetts, earning the highest score of 294 out of 300 points to win the National Championship for 4-H Horse Project Public Speaking. One of the judges gave her a perfect score, calling Cora’s topic quite unusual, and said she exhibited extreme confidence in her speech topic and her presentation was excellent,” Karen Ann Hopkins said.

On November 4 – 6, the 52nd Eastern National 4-H Round-Up was held at Kentucky’s Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. Over the years this event has grown to become one of the largest horse-specific knowledge competitions in the country. It gives youth from coast to coast the opportunity to demonstrate their equine knowledge and skills.

4-H is the youth educational program of the Cooperative Extension Service. This informal program is conducted by the US Department of Agriculture, state land-grant universities, and county governments, and combines the work of federal, state, and local extension staff and volunteer leaders. Participants are between the ages of 8 and 18 and reside in every demographic area—farm, city, and in between. Keys to the success of the 4-H program are nearly 600,000 volunteer leaders.

The 4-H horse program has an enrollment of over 260,000, the largest of animal-oriented projects and one of the most popular projects with great appeal to girls and boys.

Beginning in 1968, the Eastern National Round Up got its start in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 1985, the event moved to the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, and has been there ever since.

The competition is an event for hundreds of 4-H members from all over the nation to compete in 6 distinctive contests which include: Hippology (the study of the horse), Horse Bowl (a quiz style, exciting contest), Horse Judging, Public Speaking, Team Presentation and Individual Presentation. All contests are equine-related.

241 4-Hers from 24 states competed in this year’s Round-Up.

Cora Hopkins, now 17, said she’s proud and happy to be finishing on a high note as this is her last year competing.

“It’s been a long road. This competition started in July of this year and in order to make it to nationals you have to do a lot of competitions on the way to qualify,” Cora Hopkins said.

She explained she first had to win at county and district level competitions before she was qualified to move onto state level competition and then regional.

“What happens at state level competitions is the top two competitors for the state are sent to regionals and whoever places higher gets to represent their state at the national competition. I went to the Southern Regionals which was in Georgia, a nine-hour drive. That’s pretty big in itself and it was a great experience,” she said.

Cora Hopkins said she placed second overall and far above her Kentucky competitor in the Georgia competition, securing her spot to represent Kentucky on the state team and compete at the national competitions held in Louisville and the Quarter Horse Congress competition in Columbus, Ohio.

She won the Quarter Horse Congress Championship in October, setting her up for the Eastern National Round-Up in November.

“I went there and I actually managed to win. It was a really tight competition and even if I hadn’t placed first it is a crazy, good, amazing thing to be able to say I was able to get there because there were a lot of things I had to go through to reach that point. At nationals, there were 12 of us competing in the public speaking division of the competition (all from different states) and I really wasn’t sure if I would win because all of my competitors had gone through just as many trials as I had to get there, to qualify and they were really very good,” she said.

Her 10-minute speech, titled, “Operation Cowboy,” which told the story of the heroic rescue of the famous Lipizzaner horses from the Spanish Riding School in Vienna Austria during World War II, captured the attention and hearts of the 3 judges.

Cora Hopkins said she would have been happy no matter how she placed but being able to walk away knowing she had worked hard and earned two national titles was very satisfying. She also won a $500 scholarship from North Carolina University to use where ever she chooses as well as a trophy sponsored by the Arabian Horse Association and other prizes.

“This is unfortunately the finish line for me, I’ve been competing in public speaking competitions since I was 9 years old and every single year I’ve competed at multiple competitions. I’ve always loved it, it hasn’t been just to win a title. I did it because I genuinely enjoyed it and was good at it. It’s a happy note to leave on. It’s a great thing to be able to say ‘I got to nationals, and I won first place and represented the state of Kentucky’, and this will also help me in the future,” she said.

Cora Hopkins said that even though she is done competing, public speaking is a valuable and useful skill to have and she will likely go into a career field requiring public communication or where the skill is a useful one to have.

“I’ve been working on it for years and it would be such a waste not to use it,” she said.

Cora Hopkins encourages others to pursue public speaking skills as it is difficult for many people to talk in front of an audience but she believes it’s worth it to get out of your comfort zone and said any time work combines with real effort, there’s always a benefit.