Lieutenant Colonel Mark Cissell is the JROTC instructor at Mason County High School, but he is more than just his title.

Most of his students see Colonel Cissell as an intimidating man who might try to recruit them to join the army. Although he would like to keep the intimidation alive, his students know he likes to teach and he loves telling stories.

Colonel Cissell is a family man before he is a teacher. He has a wife and three children, two daughters and a son. His son is a Boy Scout, and the two of them spend a lot of time together doing things like hiking with his son’s troop. Colonel Cissell’s other interests include hunting, exercise, and hobby farming.

What comes to mind when students think of Colonel Cissell is his uniform. Every time students see him, he is in some kind of uniform, whether he’s in his ACU or his PT (physical training) clothes. Occasionally, he’ll wear jeans and a Royals shirt along with his cowboy boots. But more than likely, it’s his uniform.

When students see this uniform, they are reminded of his experiences in the army. Prior to one of his early deployments to Iraq, he had to inform his family of the news.

“I sat down at the dinner table and explained it to all of them, my wife and my three young children at the time, and at the end I asked if anyone had any questions,” Colonel Cissell explained. “My youngest daughter raised her hand and asked if she could have another pickle?”

That conversation will forever stick with him, he said.

On a more serious note, Colonel Cissell remembers a story from Iraq. In his platoon, there were four squads and he had been going out all day so one of his soldiers went out for him. They ended up getting hit with an EMP. This was a sad day for him, he explained, because he lost one of his soldiers and will forever remember that day.

Although he has spent a lot of time deployed, Colonel Cissell loves his job at Mason County. He dedicates a lot of his time to the program. On weekdays, Colonel Cissell is at school until 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays until 7:30 p.m., meaning he won’t get home until 9 p.m., because he lives outside of Mason County. He does this so that the school can have a color guard at ball games and so that they can have teams that win competitions.

Students love Colonel Cissell.

“I love the program and think that Colonel is really fun, but also kind of scary,” said Chase Wachter, freshman cadet.

Lakeshia Hanson, a sophomore cadet, said she enjoys the program and plans to join next year.

JROTC’s Command Sergeant Major Trenton Marks said that he has devoted the best years of his life to the program and is happy that he got to do that with Colonel Cissell.

“Although I have spent my years in and out of Mason County, I am glad that I had one person who stayed consistent and supported me during everything,” said drill commander, Andrew Morgan.

(Note: Cynthia Reitz, a Mason County High School senior, is the battalion commander. She has been a member of JROTC for four years.)