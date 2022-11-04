For the month of November, the Wildcat Elite Mini Cheerleaders are hosting a food drive to fill the community blessing boxes.

The coach for the Wildcats, Tina McNeill said all month long those wishing to donate can drop off non-perishable items at a donation box located at the Limestone YMCA.

“We’re taking donations of dry goods such as food in cans, jars and boxes and recommend donations of pasta noodles, soups, beans, cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit or vegetables,” McNeill said.

According to McNeill, over the past year the Wildcats have been doing different service projects each month to give back to the community.

“We have had a lot of the same kids for the past three years in the cheer squad (the children are between 5-8 years old), we’ve built a little community with the kids and the moms. So we’re putting in all this time and we’ve done a lot of fundraising to cut costs and now we just want to give back and started thinking of different things we can do,” she said.

Over the past few months, the cheer squad has participated in a city trash pick-up, a donation drive for the Mason County Animal Shelter, now the canned food drive and next month there will be a Christmas toy drive, according to McNeill.

With the holidays coming up and cold weather moving in they decided on a canned food drive for this month’s project, according to McNeill.

McNeill said the girls on the cheer squad put donations in the blessing box near the YMCA quite often.

“They notice when the box is empty and it tugs on their hearts, these community service projects are to help raise good humans,” she said.

There are 22 girls in all on the cheer squad and at the end of the month when all donations are in, the girls, accompanied by a parent will head out to stuff the blessing boxes, McNeill said.

She said they will be taking donations from Nov. 1-30, and encourages the community to donate.