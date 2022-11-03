Empty Bowls is an international grassroots project where artists raise money for food banks that are feeding the hungry in their communities.

The local event coordinator, Barb Clarke, explained that there are three components to this fun and fabulous fundraiser: 1) local artists from Ohio River Valley artists Guild generously make hand-thrown pottery bowls, 2) you buy a ticket for $25, then choose your handmade bowl, and 3) you get to enjoy a tasty lunch, consisting of 3 different soups, cornbread, a desert and a bottle of water.

All proceeds from the sale of the bowls go directly to the Mason County Food Bank to help local individuals and families in need.

“Last year, we raised over $7,500,” Clarke said. She’s hoping for another successful year, recognizing an even greater need with rising inflation and the cost of everything going up.

Artists have been working for months to create 250 unique pottery bowls for the event. A limited number of tickets are available for advance purchase at Kenton Stories with Spirit, DeSha’s Restaurant, and the 2 ORVAG locations—the Cox Building and the Art Guild in Old Washington.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Cafe in the Cox Building in downtown Maysville at the corner of Market Street and Third Street. Nicholas Denham and Stu Lax are providing music and several raffle drawings will also be happening on the 12th.

You can try your luck this year to win a set of wooden bowls made by Dr. Leroy Shrouse or a lovely pitcher donated by Erin Williams.

The event is sponsored by the Burnette Family Charitable Trust and working partners include ORVAG, Sean Morel, Babz Bistro, Knights of Columbus, The Ledger Independent and WFTM.