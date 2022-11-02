The Buffalo Trace District Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Mason County Health Center.

Hours for the clinic will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

BTDHD director Victor McKay said all COVID-19 vaccines will be available including vaccine for those five years of age and older.

“We will be offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson,” McKay said. “Saturdays’ clinic will be for those seeking their first dose, second or a booster dose. Pediatric vaccine will also be available for children five to 11 years of age,” McKay added.”

McKay said Flu Laval, Flu Blok and Flu High Dose will be available during Saturday’s clinic and is encouraging those who have put off getting their flu shot to consider getting the vaccine Saturday.

“We know people are busy so we’re offering another Saturday clinic in hopes people will consider getting their flu shot in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. This is proactive measure in keeping and staying healthy during cold and flu season, McKay said.

As for COVID-19, McKay said positive cases continue to fluctuate but have subsided for the most part and people are still making their way into the health centers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There has been a positive response to the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 58 percent of Mason Countians have been vaccinated and 42 percent of our Robertson County clients have received the COVID-19 vaccine as well,” McKay said.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday’s clinic, please log onto http://www.buffalotracehealth.com or call 606-564-9447 for assistance is registering for the clinic.