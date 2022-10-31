Sardinia Police Chief Jim Lewis retiring after more than 40 years in law enforcement

SARDINIA, Ohio — As a young boy, James “Jim” Lewis, Jr. always had a strong desire to work in law enforcement, a career path inspired by his grandfather, Arthur Lewis, who worked in law enforcement.

After more than 40 years of working in law enforcement in Brown County, Sardinia Police Chief Jim Lewis has announced his retirement.

“It’s something I wanted to do when I was very young,” Lewis said of working in law enforcement.

Lewis followed his dreams, attending the criminal justice program at the local joint vocational school (now Southern Hills Career & Technical Center) as a teenager, and after graduating he entered the U.S. Army and served as a military police from 1977-1980.

Following his service in the U.S. Military, he joined the Georgetown Police Department, serving the community in which he resides for 28 years as a police officer from 1981 through 2009. He also served as a member of the Georgetown Fire Department for 29 years from 1982 through 2011.

It was in July of 2010 when he took over as the police chief in the village of Sardinia where he has worked for the past 12 1/2 years.

Lewis hit the streets running as a young police officer in Georgetown, well-prepared after attending the criminal justice program in high school and serving as a military police in the U.S. Army, but no police officer knows exactly what they might face during each shift. While he has received a number of certificates and commendations over the past four decades in law enforcement, it’s the many “thanks” and “shows of appreciation” he receives from members of the communities he has served that he says are his most memorable rewards.

But, as you may already know, not all memories in law enforcement are pleasant ones. Lewis was involved in his first homicide investigation in the 1980s, a stabbing in Georgetown. During a long career in law enforcement and as a first responder, you will sometimes respond to scenes where victims are experiencing the worst day in their lives. These memories can be hard to let go of, but it’s his strong faith and desire to help others in need that has helped to keep Lewis’ drive alive for more than four decades.

“I have to thank God for the health he has given me and for the ability to stay with it,” said Lewis. “Sometimes you just have to use that strength (God has given you).”

Lewis has adapted to the changing of times in more than 40 years of working in law enforcement, experiencing the rapid advancements in technology and the growth of local police departments.

Lewis said there were shifts he worked when he was the only police officer on duty in Brown County in his early years with the Georgetown Police Department, and advancements in computers and radio systems have drastically changed how first responders are able to communicate.

His many years in law enforcement and with the Georgetown Fire Department have put him in contact with many other local first responders and members of law enforcement who he has enjoyed working with.

“I thank everyone who has supported me,” said Lewis, who will serve as the Sardinia Police Chief until he retires at the end of this year.

Lewis was afraid of leaving anyone out when naming those who he has enjoyed working with over the years, but he did throw out some names that included Terry Newberry, Todd Waits, Jack Kerr, and Dusty Watson.

“I could run down a whole list of people who were really good to work with,” said Lewis.

There are many who have enjoyed working with Lewis over the years, including Sardinia business owner Ty Pack and the current Sardinia Mayor James Schroeder, who served as a council member before taking over as mayor.

“Chief Lewis has a heart for the community and has watched over Sardinia and other communities as his mission for a lifetime. It was a pleasure to work with Jim and while I will miss seeing him work in an official capacity, I know he will continue to serve and help his fellow man in retirement. Helping people is not a job for the Chief, it is simply who he is as a person. The backbone of any great community is formed by people like the Chief who embody service above self,” said Schroeder.

Prior to Lewis taking over as police chief in Sardinia, the Sardinia Police Department was in shambles. The village was the victim of lawsuits filed by a former police chief, and many of the residents in the village had lost their appreciation of the police department.

When Lewis was asked by then Sardinia Mayor Todd Bumbalough to take the position as Sardinia Police Chief, his answer was “no.” Lewis was aware of the issues at the Sardinia Police Department, but after a long conversation with Bumbalough he decided to take the job.

“It took a two-hour conversation before I actually took the job,” said Lewis. Looking back on his decision, Lewis is glad he took the job as chief. It was only supposed to be temporary starting out, but Lewis decided he loved the job enough to stay until retirement. He thanked Bumbalough for taking the time to convince him to take over as police chief of the village, and he has since worked diligently over the past 12 1/2 years to improve the relationships between the Sardinia Police Department and the residents of Sardinia.

“It was rough when I started because of some of the history with the police department, but we did a lot of public relations to get the residents to where they appreciated the police department,” Lewis said of when he took over as the Sardinia Police Chief.

“Sardinia is a great community,” said Chief Lewis. “I have loved working here.”

A life in law enforcement requires the support of family, and Lewis has received much support from family members throughout his career.

Lewis said he was thankful to receive the support of his parents (Jim and Betty), his grandparents, his partner of 11 years (Lisa Braswell), and many others during his career.

Chief Lewis’ son, Joshua Lewis, pursued a career as a first responder and is working as a firefighter and EMT.

“My family has supported me through everything, and maybe that’s why I have stuck with it this long,” said Chief Lewis.

The Village of Sardinia is making plans to recognize Chief Lewis for his years of service to the community.

The Village of Sardinia is in the process of searching for a new police chief to take over following Chief Lewis’ retirement.