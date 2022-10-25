Kentucky voters will find two constitutional questions on their ballots when they visit the polls on Nov. 8.

The first question deals with the state legislature and when they can meet and who can call a special of the General Assembly.

It reads: “Are you in favor of amending the present Constitution of Kentucky to repeal sections 36, 42, and 55 and replace those sections with new sections of the Constitution of Kentucky to allow the General Assembly to meet in regular session for thirty legislative days in odd-numbered years, for sixty legislative days in even-numbered years, and for no more than twelve additional days during any calendar year if convened by a Joint Proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session of the General Assembly to extend beyond December 31; and to provide that any act passed by the General Assembly shall become law on July 1 of the year in which it was passed, or ninety days after passage and signature of the Governor, whichever occurs later, or in cases of emergency when approved by the Governor or when it otherwise becomes law under Section 88 of the Constitution?”

According to Ballotpedia, a “yes” vote supports allowing the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; providing that a special legislative session up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and adds that laws take effect on July 1 in the year the act was passed or 90 days after it is signed by the governor, whichever is later.

The same website explains that a “no” vote opposes removing legislative session end dates from the state Constitution, allowing the state legislature to set the legislative session end dates by a three-fifths vote in each chamber, and allowing the the House speaker and the Senate president to call a special legislative session up to 12 days.

Currently, Kentucky is one of just 14 states in which only the governor can call a special session.

The second question deals with abortion. It reads: “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”

Also according to Ballotpedia, a “yes” vote supports amending the Kentucky Constitution to state that nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion, while a “no” vote opposes amending the Kentucky Constitution to state that nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion.