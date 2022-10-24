Rickhouses to be added to operation

AUGUSTA — Officials with the Augusta-Brooksville-Bracken County Industrial Authority said Friday they are entering into an agreement with Augusta Distillery to expand its operation into the county’s industrial park.

Augusta Distillery has already begun operations in the city of Augusta in the former F.A Neider Company building for the distilling process and the company intends to grow its plans into the county’s industrial park located on the Kentucky 9 AA Highway.

“The Industrial Authority has worked with local officials and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District for many years to bring business to Bracken County. We are excited to team with Augusta Distillery to have them in the Industrial Park. This is the culmination of much effort over the years by many people. We look forward to continue to work with Augusta Distillery. They are a great addition to our community and they will have a positive impact for many years to come,” Earl Bush, ABBCIA chairman, said.

Augusta Distillery plans to invest an additional $8 million in Bracken County with the development of rickhouses for storage of bourbon. The construction is expected over the next 24 months. The commonwealth’s distilling industry is growing and Bracken County will now be benefitting from this new location.

Lance Bates, Augusta Distillery founder and chairman of the board, said “We are thrilled by the idea of our bourbon barrels aging just up the hill from their “birth” in Augusta, Kentucky. The team at the industrial authority, Judge-Executive (Tina) Teegarden, and Bracken County are fantastic partners and incredible representatives of their constituents. We believe this is just the beginning of a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship.”

“This is great cause for celebration that the Augusta Distillery is expanding their business to our industrial park,” Teegarden said. “I am proud to serve as Bracken County judge-executive. This opens up further possibilities for additional business and expansions in the future for Bracken County.”

“This is the product of many people working hard and working together, going above and beyond to make things happen in Bracken County. I am grateful to Buffalo Trace ADD and their staff, Augusta-Brooksville-Bracken County Industrial Board and their Past Chairmen Craig Miller and Tom Stephenson, Past Judge-Executive Earl Bush, Magistrate Scotty Lippert, and the Augusta Distillery,” she said.

Augusta Distillery previously purchased the former manufacturing facility in Augusta and continued to convert the building into the distilling facility earlier in 2022. The company is offering tours and tastings on selected dates and look forward to opening more to the community.