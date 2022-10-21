The 13th annual Run For Your Life will be held on Oct. 29, but has been moved to a daytime event due to safety concerns by the Maysville Police Department.

“They asked us to change the time and we were happy to do it,” said Rebecca Cartmell, the director of t he Humane Society of Buffalo Trace. “Safety is always a concern and having it during daylight hours will be a little less nerve-wracking. We’re starting at 9 in the morning this time, and we’ll see how it goes.”

The 2022 Halloween-themed fundraiser was also changed from a 5K to a 1K run/walk due to the popularity of shorter races for these kinds of events. It’s the perfect day for fun festivities as the annual Maysville Businesses’ Trick or Treats for Kids is on the same day, making a trip downtown on the 29th a must during the spooky season.

Cartmell said the course begins in the vicinity of the Mason County Public Library in downtown Maysville, then goes west on Third Street, turns onto Wall Street, and returns eastward on McDonald Parkway, ending at Limestone Landing. The cost is $15 per person and you can register online with your smartphone at www.runningtime.net. Just click on Run For Your Life. All proceeds go to the Humane Society for its spay/neuter program and to support Mason County animals in need. When registering, you also have the option of paying $25 which includes a collectible t-shirt. This year’s shirt features the Opera House. There will also be t-shirts available from previous years highlighting other historical Maysville buildings.

Cartmell explained that even though the race begins at the library, chip-timing check-in is at Limestone Landing, starting at 8 a.m and then participants can walk together to the library.

“We’re excited to do this and hope to see some people dressed up in costumes, but runners don’t have to,” Cartmell said.

With the unwanted pet population reaching a crisis point locally, Cartmell urges people to fix their pets and to consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

“This is a fun way to raise money for a great cause, especially if you love animals and want to help them,” Cartmell said.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace is a 505(c)3 that offers $50 vouchers to assist Mason County residents with the cost of spaying/neutering their pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

Get more information at 606-584-3431, [email protected] or www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofBuffaloTrace. Another way to register for the Run For Your Life is at www.tinyurl.com/RFYLReg2022.