The Buffalo Trace Homeless Coalition partnered with Welcome House has plans in the works to build two emergency shelters in Mason County.

Pastor of CrossPoint Community Church (also a member of BTHC) Chad Current, said the BTHC started two and a half years ago in recognition of the unmet need for housing for some people in the community.

“We found that River Outreach was a great resource for sober living housing and Welcome House for long-term solutions but we did not have any emergency shelters to place people until we could locate them into the proper location for them; whether they needed a rehabilitation center, mental health facility or something else,” Current said.

He said the coalition discussed the situation and came to the conclusion that CrossPoint had property that could be used to build the shelter and help meet the needs. The property across from the church (on Parker Road) is owned by CrossPoint.

“One of the things discussed last week was that in Mason County, based on a single income and based on the present pay scale it’s very difficult for people to make it on their own with one income right now, especially with inflation, so single-parent families are struggling,” he said.

Current said one of the shelters being built will be for parents/guardians with children and the other would be used for men/women on an as-needed basis.

“Each building will have a kitchenette, bathroom, and sitting area and four-six bunk beds. So the shelter for men/women could potentially house four to six men or women depending on the situation and the other building could house a family,” he said

The emergency shelter is a temporary situation with a seven-day maximum stay while other long-term solutions best fitting to each person’s situation can be found, according to Current.

“One of the things we and other churches along with Welcome House and the police department do when we find somebody who doesn’t have a place to stay, for emergency housing we’ve been using local motels which comes with various risks. These shelters would be used in place of that,” he said.

Current said organizations such as the ION Center, Comprehend, and other churches in the area have agreed to refer people in need of emergency shelter to the new shelters at CrossPoint. He also said that through grants Welcome House has applied for there will be a case manager on-site to run the emergency shelters.

“The excavation has already taken place and hopefully the foundation will be poured this week. We’ve already been through the zoning process and an inspector came out and read through the plans and after some adjustments, everything was approved,” he said.

Current said one of the adjustments has increased the cost of building the emergency shelters (originally $50,000 after Neeley construction gave them a huge discount, half of which was paid by a grant and another half through donations) by a total of $20,000.

“It’s a learning process and we didn’t know but we understand. See originally there was a member of the Amish community that was going to give us, at dead low cost, modular units (basically like mobile homes) but we found out through the zoning process the type of structure isn’t allowed in city limits and the shelters have to have a firm foundation. Which we’re fine with and we understand so we’ve put the word out and started another fundraising for the other $20,000,” Current said.

Current said all donations to the church for the building of the shelters are tax deductible and will be kept in a separate account only to be used for the building of the shelters.

“Per the IRS if a person wishing to donate put for ‘emergency shelter’ on the memo line the money they donate can only be used towards that purpose, they can also go on the CrossPointNow APP and press the give button and donate that way,” he said.

Current said he is hoping the shelters will be built and operational by December, that nobody whether child or adult should have to live on the streets.