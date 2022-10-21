Area voters will go to the polls in less than a month to select those who will serve in offices ranging from U.S. Senator to City Commissioner.

Voters can vote by mail with an excuse until Oct. 25. Ballots are available at govote.ky.goc or by visiting your county clerk’s office.

Early excused in-person voting is available on the following dates:

Bracken County — Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-noon; Oct. 27, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-noon., Bracken County Clerk’s office.

Mason County —Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 31, and Nov. 1 and 2 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Mason County Clerk’s office.

Fleming County — Oct.26, 27, 28 and 31, Nov. 1 and 2, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lewis County — Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-noon; Oct. 27, 28, 31 and Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Nov. 2, 8 a.m., noon, Lewis County Clerk’s office.

Robertson County — Oct.26, 27, 28 and 31, Nov. 1 and 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the clerk’s office.

Early in-person no-excuse voting is available:

Bracken County — Nov. 3 and 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Nov. 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , at the clerk’s office.

Mason County — Nov. 3, 4 and 5. 8:30 a/m/-4:30 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, 912 East Second Street, Maysville.

Fleming County — Nov. 3, 4 and 5, 8 a.m.-4:40 p.m., Fleming County Courthouse.

Lewis County — Nov. 3 and 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 5, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., third floor, Lewis County Courthouse.

Robertson County — Nov. 3, 4 and 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the clerk’s office.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls across Kentucky will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Bracken County polling locations include Bracken County High School, Augusta Independent School and Germantown Fire Dept.

Mason County polling locations include Central United Methodist Church, Mason County Fieldhouse, Highland Christian Church, May’s Lick Fire Hall and Orangeburg Community Center/Fire hall.

Fleming County polling locations include Tilton Fire Dept., Mount Carmel Fire Dept., Muses Mills Fire Dept., Ward Elementary School Gym; Colliver Furniture; Wallingford Community Church Fellowship Hall; Fleming County High School Gym; Hillsboro Elementary School Gym; Ewing Elementary School Gym; Ewing Fire Dept.

Lewis County polling locations include Tolleboro Fire Dept., Burtonville Methodist Church, Trinity Fish and Game Club, Lewis County Middle School, Black Oak Fire Station, building near David Jordan property, Garrison Fire Station, Quincy Church of Christ, Kinniconick Fire Dept., Laurel School.

Robertson County voters will have one central location to cast their ballot at the Robertson County Community Center in Mount Olivet.

For more information, contact your county clerk or visit the Voter Information Center at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov

