While falling leaves make for a picturesque autumn, the lack of rain also makes them a potential fuel for fire.

To prevent an accidental fire from igniting, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill has issued a ban on all open burning until dry conditions ease, he said Tuesday.

“Given recent weather conditions and the fact that we’ve had very limited rain and moisture over the last few weeks, we felt it was prudent to do a county-wide burn ban. Conditions are incredibly dry and the risk is too high right now,” McNeill said.

Since the beginning of September, Mason County and most of the area has experienced little more than an inch of rain. In October alone, only a trace of rain has been recorded, according to the Weather Wonderground website. Abd weatrher forecasters do not predict any significant rainfall through the end of the month.

A fire was reported in May’s Lick recently, McNeill said.

“However, no other fires have been reported,” he said. “I’ve spoken with Maysville Fire Chief (Kevin) Doyle and several of our volunteer fire chiefs who all agree that we should be proactive to cut down the threat.”

A burn ban was issued in Bracken County by Judge-Executive Tina Jett on Oct. 10 and in Robertson County by Judge-Executive Stephanie Sanford on Oct. 15.

The Bracken County Executive Order includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.

Generally, the things prohibited by a burn ban would include:

— Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.

— Debris or household trash burning.

— Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.

— Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.

— Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.

Violation of the burning ban is a misdemeanor punishable by law.

Kentucky’s fall forest fire season begins on Oct. 1 and runs through Dec.15. During forest fire seasons, it is illegal to burn anything between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.