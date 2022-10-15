John Meng has his work cut out for him, renovating the historical house on the hill overlooking Maysville and the Ohio River.

John Meng purchased his Old Kentucky Home and now he’s tackling a grand renovation — one that will add charm to downtown and is a key part of Maysville’s heritage.

Meng and his wife, Christie Toffan purchase the Federalist-style home on Fourth Street on June 1, after falling in love with the character of the 192-year-old home and its scenic view of downtown Maysville and the Ohio River.

“I absolutely love history and the preservation of it,” Meng said.

The brick house, known as The Headmaster’s House was built circa 1829, at the same time that the Maysville Academy — formally attached to the house — was erected. Originally, the school was an all-boys establishment but later became coed.

While many boys attended the school and went on to become well-known, future General and President Ulysses S. Grant is the academy’s most notable student. Grant was a pupil of Maysville Academy from 1936 until 1937, and a historical marker stands in front of where the academy used to be.

The school operated on the site until 1868 when it closed its doors for good. Over the years, the structure has been used as a single-family dwelling and later as a two-family residence. The building continued to deteriorate throughout the years, and in 1983, it was condemned. The City of Maysville took possession of it in early 1997 and although several parties were interested in restoring the building, they were unable to secure funding, and later, the school was razed. During demolition, a secret passageway containing a stash of alcohol was found under the building. Because of the activity of the Underground Railroad in Maysville, some have speculated that the passageway may also have been part of the network to free enslaved African Americans.

The institution was one of the most famous in the Ohio Valley, and eminent scholars, Jacob W. Rand and W.W. Richeson taught there.

What set the Maysville Academy apart from other schools of that era was that not only did students attending learn the usual reading, writing, math, geography and history but they also studied astronomy and survival skills.

Meng described Richeson as a headmaster and a pioneer who spoke several languages, played the piano and was a sought-after teacher for boys in a time period when our youthful country was experiencing a desire for higher learning, while many citizens still lived in the wilderness.

Even though The Headmaster’s House was not only covered in kudzu vines but had them growing through gaps in the brick walls, Meng wasn’t intimidated and he wouldn’t be detoured from the project. The only hurdle he still had to cross was his wife and when he showed the property to her, she approved. Being an artist, Toffan saw the potential in the house on the hill and quickly got on board with the renovation.

Toffan had the same vision as her husband and went a step further, indicating that she wanted to move out of their downtown loft and make The Headmaster’s House their home.

Meng said the plan is to spend a few years restoring the house before moving in. The couple will then turn their loft into an Airbnb.

“This kind of heavy old lumber from the 1800s can’t be replaced,” Meng said. “The structural integrity is amazing.”

Meng and Toffan have their work cut out for them. The historical house needs a complete renovation from the electricity to the plumbing and everything in between.

But Meng isn’t daunted by the size of the project. He said his father is assisting with the remodel and although Christie isn’t into the “dusty demo work,” she is planning the overall design and she can do drywall and tiling.

When you tour the stately home, you catch glimpses of how brightly it once shined. The high ceilings, original hardwood floors, abundant fireplaces and the curving banister with its sturdy-looking newel post harken to days gone by when life was simpler. The panoramic view is breathtaking and if you stand long enough, you’re sure to see a barge pass by.

Meng works on the house on Saturdays and most weekday afternoons and he talked about applying for different historical grants to help the project along.

The couple plan to paint the house a light blue color and the shutters, black. When it’s complete, a garden and landscaping will complete their new home.

A huge part of the renovation has been removing the decades-old kudzu vines from the entire property.

“It was a slow process, and I did it by hand,” Meng said.

Meng found Civil War-era marbles and newer glass marbles as he cleared the land. The house came with a grand piano and several other original furniture pieces that were too large to easily be removed from the structure and probably a reason why they remained on site all these years.

“Christie is really stoked about this house. There’s a great outdoor space — something we don’t have right now — and more than enough room inside the house. She can design the kitchen the way she wants and she loves to cook.”

Taking on such a large restoration is a real challenge in many ways, and Meng has already had his share of difficulties with the process. He broke his arm when a ladder broke, which put him behind.

Now that he’s healed, he’s back at it and loving every minute of it.

“Restoration is a passion of mine. I’d like to save something for future generations to enjoy,” he said.

Meng said there are plans to build a new house on the lot where the Academy once sat and a greenspace further down the road is slated to become a park with biking trails.

Meng hopes his renovation might inspire others to take a second look at those old buildings, to see beyond the chipped paint and broken windows to the promise hidden underneath. He did, and his vision is helping to revitalize a tired hillside. And when it’s finished, everyone in Maysville will benefit when they glance up the hill and see The Headmaster’s House shining brightly once again.