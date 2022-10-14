The Maysville Police Department remembers its fallen officers no matter how many years have passed.

On Friday, Oct. 14, there will be a memorial service held in honor of the officer who was killed 43 years ago.

Officer Daniel Hay was shot and killed while investigating a burglary at a grocery store on Oct. 16, 1979. The suspect fled the store through an air duct but was captured, convicted and sentenced to 40 years. The suspect served 22 years of the 40-year sentence before being paroled in 2002.

To this day, Hay remains the only MPD officer to be killed in the line of duty. He was 22 years old at the time of his death and had served with the Maysville Police Department for 18 months. A skatepark in Maysville’s East End also bears the late officer’s name.

Several years ago Hay’s memory was honored by naming a portion of U.S. 68 after him, which now bears the name Danny Hay Memorial Highway.

Services for Hay will be held at the Maysville Cemetery Chapel beginning at 10 a.m., with Circuit Court Judge Stockton Wood as the speaker.

The MPD Honor Guard will also be placing a memorial wreath graveside.

MPD invites the community to attend this important service.