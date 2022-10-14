Mason County officials are hoping to persuade the federal government to take ownership of the Brigadier General Charles Young cabin which the county now owns and operates.

Former Judge-Executive James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein made a presentation to Mason County Commissioners Tuesday on his recent trip to Washington D. C. where he met with the commonwealth’s congressional delegation to make the case for the change of ownership.

During his trip, Gallenstein met with staff from the offices of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, to explain the county’s desire to donate the cabin to the National Park Service and for the NPS to accept to donation as a national park.

He said the trip also offered an opportunity for the coalition to thank those who helped to make Young’s posthumous promotion possible, including support from the embassies of Liberia and Haiti, both places where Young served. The coalition came together at Arlington National Cemetery to also express thanks to those involved.

Young was born in Mays Lick, in Mason County, to enslaved parents in 1864. He valued education throughout his life and graduated with honors from high school in Ohio, where his parents escaped slavery.

Young taught elementary school and eventually entered the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, where he was the academy’s third Black graduate. He went on to become the first Black military attaché to a foreign country and served in various assignments from Haiti and Liberia to Mexico and Nigeria. When he was medically discharged from active duty, Young was the highest-ranking Black officer in the military, having been promoted to colonel.

Following his death, Young was given full military honors and burial in Arlington National Cemetery, where Americans can remember his legacy as a leader, his perseverance despite obstacles and his heroic example to others.

In February, U.S. Department of Defense approved a posthumous honorary promotion to the grade of brigadier general for Col. Charles Young.

The Young cabin was originally built in the 1790s and had nearly collapsed when Mason County, under the leadership of Gallenstein, purchased the cabin and surrounding acreage in 2013 and began the process of restoring the structure.

Efforts started earlier this year when the county, in concert with Gov. Andy Beshear, and others began lobbying the National Parks Service and Department of Interior to take over the Mason County cabin.

In addition to Gallenstein and current County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, other members of the coalition include Dan Sakura, Sakura Conservation Strategies; Charles Blatcher, Nat Coalition of Black Veterans; and Michael Theard of Silver Spring, Md., president of Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry.

“I’m proud of the efforts and progress in getting this project on the National Park Service’s radar and even more proud to join the team we’ve built to make this a reality,” McNeill said. “I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to Brigadier Gen Charles Young, and to Mason County’s authentic history, than for the National Park Service to continue our investment in this property. While the history of the project is obvious, I’m convinced the economic impact for Mason County cannot be overlooked. An investment from the National Park Service, either through the regular format or annexation, would mean the addition of the Young Cabin to our already rich and authentic history here locally, including the National Underground Railroad property, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and others. When you expand out regionally, I’m convinced it could bring new visitors to Mason County from across the US.”

The first step in the process will require the Kentucky Congressional delegation to request a reconnaissance study of the cabin, the first step in taking it into the NPS, McNeill said.

The coalition will also work with Beshear to ask the Biden Administration to request that the NPS annex the cabin into the Charles Young House National Park in Wilberforce, Ohio, he said.

Gallenstein said placing the cabin in the NPS will not only tell Young’s story but may also provide an opportunity to draw attention to the area’s involvement in the Underground Railroad, building a corridor from Wilberforce to Mason County for both.

If the project comes to fruition as hoped for, the cabin would receive an NPS designation by June 2023, the 100th anniversary of Young’s interment in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.