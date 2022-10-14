BROOKSVILLE — More than a month after neighbors allege a Bracken County man shot and killed their dog, charges have been filed against the alleged shooter.

According to owner of the dog, Stephanie Mills-Dunn, her Siberian husky named Z was chained up in her yard when he snapped the chain, and then ran a half a mile away onto Abraham Johnson’s property and was shot.

Mills-Dunn said her dog hadn’t been loose for more than 15 minutes when he entered Johnson’s property.

At the time of the shooting, Johnson admitted the dog had not been acting aggressively in any way but he had been told by a family member the dog had killed some of their chickens in the past.

According to Mills-Dunn, she never received any calls saying her dog was killing chickens or in fact received any complaints at all.

Mills-Dunn said she wouldn’t have known her dog had been shot if she and her son hadn’t found Johnson with the dog and seemingly in the midst of loading the body in the trunk for disposal.

Johnson admitted he brought the dog to the road for disposal but declined to say where or in what method he intended to use.

Bracken County Sheriff Howard Neimeier said to lawfully shoot an animal on private property the animal must be in the act of chasing/attacking livestock/pets or people.

Now Johnson, 31, faces a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor offense which is defined as the defendant intentionally or wantonly subjected an animal to cruel or injurious treatment/ and not in defense of self or another pet/person or livestock.

Johnson will be arraigned on the charges on Oct. 25, in Bracken District Court.

If convicted, Johnson could be fined up to $500 fine and/or sentenced to 12 months in jail.