Paxton Smith, a sophomore at Mason County High School has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

The congress is set for June 21-23, 2023, just outside of Boston on the University of Massachusetts’s Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers. To help them stay true to their dreams and after the event to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal,

Smith’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Kentucky based on his academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day congress, Smith will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and national medal of science recipients discuss leading medical research. He will be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school. He’ll witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” officials said. “Focused, bright and determined students like Paxton Smith are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

Smith is 14 years old and set to graduate by the time he is 16, he maintains a 4.0 GPA and has taken a number of dual credit courses and advanced placement courses. He enjoys reading, spending time with his family, traveling and making board games.

Some of Smith’s favorite places to visit with his family were Niagara Falls, Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty and the Las Vegas strip. He also enjoys eating and preparing food and playing the saxophone.

He said he is grateful to be able to share his exciting news with the community.

The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science.

For more information visit www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.