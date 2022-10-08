In honor of local veterans, STOBER Drives is hosting its first-ever Veterans Fun Run/Walk event with all proceeds going to the Maysville VFW Post.

Graphic designer for the marketing team at STOBER Whitley Morgan said the run/walk will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, from 3-5 p.m. and is open to all ages.

“People can register for the event up until the day of, it’s $25 per person. If they want a guaranteed (event) T-shirt though they need to register by Oct. 28,” she said.

Morgan said the event will be kept casual and simple since it’s the first one and if it goes well they might make it an annual event.

“This year it’s just a fun run/walk and not a race or anything like that, there won’t be any placing or winners — just good fun. We’re hoping everyone comes out and enjoys it and shows support to our veterans,” she said.

According to Morgan, STOBER tries to do something in honor of its veteran employees every year and they have quite a few veterans working for the compnay. The idea for the benefit walk/run came from her co-worker Kay Moss.

“Every year we put a full-page advertisement in the paper with our employee veterans’ names and family members of employees who are veterans; we also give our employee veterans little gifts and things like that,” she said.

According to Morgan, the run/walk will be held at the STOBER Drives campus with signs directing participants to their intended path.

“We’ll have the lap around the lake open and then we’re thinking of setting up a walk around the campus,” she said.

Morgan said there may be a water bottle and possibly something for participation handed out but they are still in the planning stages of the event.

“We’re just super excited about this event. It’s something new and we want it to be fun and to see support for the veterans from the community. We want to recognize and honor our local veterans and give a healthy donation to the local VFW because 100 percent of the money goes to them. So hopefully we have a great turnout and everybody enjoys the day,” she said.