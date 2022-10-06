To help inform voters about the candidates on the ballot for the November election, the Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Ledger Independent and WFTM, hosted a candidate forum at CrossPoint Community Church on Tuesday.

The event brought together 21 candidates and was moderated by Robert Roe, the station Manager at WFTM, and Travis Skaggs.

Attendees heard from candidates for the Mason County School Board, Mason County Coroner, Mason County Judge-Executive, House District 70 State Representative, District 19 Circuit Court Judge, Mason County Commission, and Maysville City Commission.

Mason County Clerk Stephanie G. Schumacher started the program by presenting Election Day information.

Schumacher reminded voters that the general election will be held on Nov. 8 and the last day to register is Oct. 11. There are four ways for Kentuckians to cast their ballot: in-person on Election Day, in-person early voting Nov. 3-5, and by mail-in absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Mail-in absentee portal dates are open until Oct. 25.

Schumacher said every household will receive a postcard. She also explained the ballot this year is extremely long and advised voters to pick up a sample ballot at the Mason County Clerk’s Office in order to study the ballot and educate themselves before going to the polls.

During the forum, candidates were given two minutes to answer three different questions. Each candidate was allowed one minute for a closing statement. Because of the limited amount of time for candidates to speak, Sheriff Patrick Boggs encouraged attendees to do their research and educate themselves about each candidate before voting.

The forum began with the House District 70 State Representative candidates speaking.

William Lawrence, the Republican incumbent, said he was honored to serve and stepped up to the position because he felt rural communities were being left out of discussions in Frankfort. He described himself as “relentless” and said he “absolutely supported” legalizing gambling in Kentucky in order to bring some of that money flowing out of Kentucky back to the state. Lawrence also is in favor of a tax base similar to Tennessee to attract corporations. In closing, he said he was tired of being the guy on the couch, complaining about things and decided to get out there to build local opportunities and be a voice.

Meagan Brannon, Lawrence’s challenger, is a military wife and a mom of three children, one of whom has special needs. Brannon is a small business leader who belongs to several community organizations and is a director of the local non-profit, Sprinkles of Hope. Brannon pointed to her background in nursing, her hard-working ethic and her ability to set goals and accomplish them as the skill set that qualifies her for the position of state representative. Brannon also supports legalized gambling and said she is “passionate and compassionate.” She would like to find more resources for the area and hopes to stop the divisiveness, put the biases aside, and work together.

Next up came the Circuit Court Judge candidates.

Delores Woods Baker, an attorney for 38 years, is Master Commissioner for Mason County and Acting Master Commissioner for Fleming County and the Domestics Relations Commissioner for Mason, Bracken and Fleming Counties. Baker pointed to her experience and judicial temperament as making her uniquely qualified for Circuit Judge. She believes drugs are the biggest issue facing the court and said she is ready to utilize additional resources like rehabilitation, and ankle monitoring to keep people out of prison. She agreed that mediation is a great tool available to the court and promised to be “fair to all parties.”

Jeff Schumacher cited 30 years of criminal law practice as a prosecutor, a judge and as a private defense counsel. Schumacher said that criminal law is 30 percent of the Court and that he would use mediation to push parties to get the job done and move forward. In closing, he said, “It’s not a popularity contest or who can post the most on Facebook,” and reiterated his criminal case background.

On the Republican side for the Mason County Judge Executive position is Travis Huber. Huber, who served as both a Superintendent of Schools and an army officer, promised to bring 300 high-paying jobs to Mason county while working to improve roads. He talked about his experience managing large-scale budgets and large numbers of people, as well as being a military detailed planner as some of his qualifications for the role. Huber said he deeply understood the plight of farmers and thought that although the JPC did well on the large-scale industrial solar ordinance, he wanted them to “pick up the ball dropped and revisit it.” He believed the way the ordinance was handled led to uncertainty and division within the community. Although he wants reasonable setbacks and protection for neighbors of solar farms, it was unclear what his position on the issue was after answering the question.

On the topic of jobs, Huber said there was a high need for the technical trades in this community and a need for a development plan. “Education is where it has to start.”

In closing, Huber told the crowd that he has never failed to improve any organization he’s served and that Mason County needs a proven person to lead it.

The Democrat and current judge-executive, Owen McNeill touted the immense strides Mason County has made in retaining and attracting new business and industry as his major accomplishments. “20 plus years in economic development and my focus on local issues have served me well in my position as Mason County Judge-Executive.” McNeill talked about his close relationship with his predecessor, Joe Pfeffer, and his innate ability to bring teams together. On the hot-button topic of large-scale solar farms, like Huber, he was reluctant to give a definitive stand on the issue, saying he wanted to retain local control on the issue and be decisive and inclusive.

Regarding jobs, McNeill applauded Mason County Schools and the Maysville Community Technical College as doing a good job preparing students for work experience and apprenticeships. McNeill finished by saying, “there are few things I take more pride in as being your Mason County Judge-Executive.”

Lamont E. Johnson is the Program Director at the Tom Browning Boys and girls Club and as a community member, he currently serves on the boards/committees Vice Chairman of Housing Authority of Maysville, Green Dot Board of Directors, Savage Valley Health Board and Maysville Revolving Loan Committee. Johnson felt his greatest qualification for the school board role was his patience with kids and his trustworthiness.

Chris Osgood, with 20 years of supervision and management experience, cited his overall experience in building strong teams and handling finances as his best qualifications. His goal is to develop a five-year plan focusing on academics, finance, and asset management while providing extracurricular activities.

The two men disagreed on the recent conflict on the School Board exposed by The Ledger Independent. Johnson wanted to know what the Board’s agenda was and pointed out that hiring an attorney for a second opinion would not come free. “I’ll do my best to ask the hard questions,” and promised to work with the Fiscal Court to get people (teachers) to come back to the county.

Osgood felt there was a lack of transparency on the Board that has brought contention and concern. He concluded that a second opinion was needed and was interested in earlier “things” that had occurred.

For the Mason County Coroner position, Consuela R. Alley said she would like to see an MD as the Mason County Coroner. Alley is a board-certified family medicine physician and has been practicing medicine in the community since 2000. She does medical exams for Buffalo Trace Child Advocacy Center and is a team physician for Vitas Healthcare, a hospice organization. Alley said she has a love for figuring things out and learning in general. She promised an open line of communication if elected.

David E. Lawrence is the current Mason County Coroner, with 24 years of service to Mason County in the Coroner’s office. Lawrence has over 405 hours of mandated coroner service training with the State of Kentucky and has been a member of the Kentucky Coroner’s Association since 1999. He said he is an advocate of open communications and would like to continue to serve Mason County.

Five candidates for Maysville City Commissioner took to the podium together.

Ann Brammer, who’s seeking re-election is running on her experience and hopes to address drugs, homelessness and utility/water problems in the next term. She also wants to be positive, not reactive, referring to her character and community involvement. Brammer is also an advocate of “tightening the purse strings.”

Lori Fulton Brookbank is new on the political scene and said her attention to detail and being able to see the small things are attributes needed on the City Commission. “I’m passionate and love my hometown,” she said. Brookbank is interested in bringing a sense of community back to Maysville with affordable housing, and attention to the East and West ends of Maysville. Brookbank said, “If you’re looking for a new choice—something different—my heart is here.”

David Cartmell has demonstrated his commitment to Maysville by leading multiple businesses and charities. He’s led the Kentucky League of Cities, Kentucky Chapter National Brownfield Association, and Maysville Board of Trade. He chaired the Kentucky Recreational Trail Authority and was a member of the State Section 404 Clean Water Taskforce. He wants to tackle the complex issues of drugs and housing. Cartmell is also passionate about bringing corporations into Maysville that will pay higher wages to their employees.

David Doyle said his background of 30 years in corporate management and multi-million-dollar expense budgets qualify him for a seat on the City Commission. In regards to drugs and crime, Doyle wants to hold people accountable and with his connections to Frankfort, believes he can bring to Maysville investors and businesses that don’t need subsidies.

Running for re-election is Victor McKay. McKay has experience in both private and public sectors and currently serves as the director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department. His primary focus has been on neighborhood revitalization and developing the area’s riverfront. McKay worries about rising inflation, supply chain problems and labor shortages. He said his ability to work with other commissioners and city administrators is an asset to the City Commission.

The candidates running for Mason County Commissioner also took to the stage together to answer questions and speak about their visions for the county.

In District 1, Republican Paula Cokonougher, an experienced life, health and Medicare insurance agent is campaigning to eliminate wasteful spending. On the matter of smoking in public spaces, Cokonougher said she didn’t agree with taking freedoms away and felt our businesses in Mason County should decide on the matter. She also is concerned about the lack of housing and proposed landlords rebuilding homes. “There’s a need for urgency, transparency and to treat everyone fairly,” she said.

Running against Cokonougher is incumbent Democrat Joe McKay. He is a retired teacher from Mason County, a transportation specialist on the Mason County Board of Education and a volunteer at KYGMC as Vice President of the Board of Trustees. He also serves on the Advisory Board of RSVP, volunteers with Hospice, and is a Eucharistic minister to shut-ins for St. Patrick Church. When asked about the smoking issues, McKay joked that he’s from a house divided and sees both sides of the story. He believes in some type of ordinance to prevent smoking and is also an advocate of well-paying jobs. “Mason County is on a roll,” he said. “I love Maysville and Mason County and enjoy serving.”

Democrat and incumbent Chris O’Hearn and Republican Jason Charles Sheppeck are the candidates for Mason County Commissioner in District 2.

O’Hearn is seeking re-election after four years on the job. He’s been a teacher, coach and administrator. O’Hearn has worked for the Mason County school system for nearly 25 years and he’s running on being able to make difficult decisions and managing money and budgets well. Relating to a possible smoking ordinance for local businesses, O’Hearn said that restaurants should make the decision about non-smoking. He would like to focus on fixing up places, economic development and raising pay in the next term. “I am a product of this county, and want to give back,” O’Hearn said.

Sheppeck has a bachelor of science in plastic engineering. He’s worked in 13 states as well as Belgium, England, Germany and Romania. Sheppeck entered the race to improve the road development functionality and because of the impending arrival of large-scale solar energy systems on Mason County farmland, which he has been a vocal critic of. Sheppeck was the only candidate in the forum who mentioned the plight of unwanted animals in the county and said he supports helping organizations that foster animals in need and is a strong advocate of building a new animal shelter within Mason County. He believes a smoking ordinance is in order for the county and he said that he avoids restaurants that allow smoking. Sheppeck believes his analytical, strategic and engineering experiences make him a good choice for voters seeking a new direction.

Concluding the Candidate Forum, the last two commissioners to speak were Phil Day and Peggy Frame.

Day, a Democrat and current Mason County Commissioner discussed the strides made within the county and the efforts being made to revitalize the economy with businesses like PPI, EnviroFlight and Pepsi. Day prides himself on his availability and supports smoking in public spaces. “Let people smoke if they want to,” he said. “My door is always open and my phone is always on. I feel I’ve done a good job.”

Republican challenger Peggy Frame has served on the Joint Planning Board and is an RSVP volunteer. She also has 25 years of experience managing a medical practice and trucking company. Frame’s heart is on her farm and she said she’s always lived on a farm. “I’m not afraid of hard work. I love people,” she said. Frame is interested in saving taxpayers money and said she wants the best for Mason County. She stated she thinks smoking is a “nasty habit,” and supports a smoking ordinance. She recognized that housing is a big problem in the county and would like to see more transparency in the budget, along with more jobs. Frame pointed out that she voted against large-scale industrial solar farms on Mason County farmland as a JPC member. In closing, Frame said, “It’s time to make a change.”