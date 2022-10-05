A lonely family cemetery dating from the 1800’s is situated on the side of Kentucky 8, Mary Ingles Highway just past Augusta and until recently was ill-kept and overgrown.

Augusta resident Jack Nickerson, recently spent more than 15 hours over three days cleaning the little grave site and uncovering grave markers completely buried in Johnson grass.

“I’ve been passing by that little grave site ever since I was a young boy. I knew somebody important at one time must be buried there,” Nickerson said.

He said the idea of the little cemetery (which is encompassed by a wrought iron fence) having no caretaker and being left to fall into neglect seemed wrong to him but he didn’t know who to contact.

“As years went by a home was built on the property, so I asked the owner about the grave site and found out George W. Barkley and his family are all buried there, and that he was the head of White Burley Tobacco,” He said.

Nickerson said he told the homeowner the state of neglect and disrepair of the grave site upset him and asked if he could clean it for him.

“He said he had been trying to see if one of those student organizations would come clean it but to no avail; he said he has heart problems and couldn’t do much with it. I said if he didn’t mind, I’d rather do it myself, I’m a very meticulous man and he said I could,” he said.

He said he felt like people going past the grave site should be able to see it and know the people buried there exist. Nickersone felt it to be so important he even cleaned all the way up to and including the guard rail so the site could be seen while driving from Augusta.

“And people care, when they drove by while I was cleaning it (grave site) up they’d yell out their windows how good a job I was doing,” he said.

Nickerson said what he really wants to see happen is a plaque/historical marker put up at the grave site.

“I guess it’s probably expensive but I would be willing to put $100 towards it. He owned a lot of land around here, from Augusta to Maysville; he seemed to be an important man and just be left to neglect like that,” he said.

Nickerson said the homeowner told him he will try to spray and maintain the little cemetery now that it has been cleaned up; Nickerson said he hopes to see green grass growing there one day.

“It shouldn’t be neglected like that, I mean yes they’re dead but they were still people and deserve respect and care,” he said.

Vice President of Bracken County Historical Society, Carol Boney, confirmed George W. Barkley was a very prominent citizen in the 1800s and was actually the first tobacco grower in Kentucky to grow white burley tobacco.

White burley tobacco is said to have revolutionized the tobacco industry as it was a more adaptable tobacco leaf than red burley tobacco, found neither to mold or rot and instead of being picked leaf by leaf the whole plant could be harvested at once.

Boney said there is a ton of information on George W. Barkley available through the historical society and local museum the Hayley House, as well as pictures, old articles and pictures of the family grave site.

“One of our first quilts in Hayley House was actually made by George Barkley’s mother, and it’s a very beautiful piece,” she said.

Boney said the Barkley Cemetery was recorded on May 29, 1998, and was in very poor condition and there is no other record of the cemetery.

She supplied the names and ages of the Barkley family found in the cemetery including George W. Barkley (1818, 1900) and his wife Eliza Remley Barkley (1818, 1892) among 10 other relations and their children.

Nickerson said two of the grave markers he found when cleaning the grave site were those of two infants, one of them only three months old.

According to Boney, before a plaque can be erected an application would have to be submitted to the State of Kentucky and the cost for the plaque is several thousand dollars.