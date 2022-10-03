FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes improved transportation for all users of the state’s highway system, has announced the publication of the “Complete Streets, Roads and Highways Manual.”

Produced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the manual provides guidance for transportation planning organizations and agencies to promote equitable and safe roadway designs that prioritize safety, convenience and comfort for all road users.

The new manual, which is available online, represents the first update in 20 years of Kentucky’s pedestrian and bicycle travel policy.

“Highway safety has been one of my top priorities,” Beshear said. “And that means safety for everyone who uses our transportation system – motorists, motorcyclists, transit riders, bicyclists and pedestrians. This provides valuable guidance to equip transportation industry partners across all levels to consider multi-modal systems when planning to support equity and accessibility in communities.”

The new ‘Complete Streets’ manual was designed to equip transportation planners, engineers, agencies and all Kentucky communities with guidance, recommendations and resources. The manual was developed with input from federal, state, and local transportation partners. It can be updated as technology advances and best practices evolve.

“This new, all-inclusive multi-modal transportation plan is smart and safe, and something we can be proud of. This is exciting for Kentucky,” Bike Walk Kentucky board member Sharon Brown said.

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said a “complete street” is safe and accommodating for all users. Its design can vary according to land use, corridor characteristics and types of travelers who are expected to use it. As a concept, it also can be adapted for all types of communities – urban, suburban, small town and rural. Implementation may include a dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists, such as bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), sidewalks, crosswalks, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, roadway reconfigurations and roundabouts.

“Historically, streets, roads and highways were designed around cars and trucks. Today, our transportation planners and designers approach their tasks holistically, taking the needs of all users into account and building accordingly,” Gray said. “There’s no one-size fits all recommendation as roadway features must be tailored to fit the community context. As a recreational cyclist, I know safety is not just about statistics, it’s also a feeling. I’m proud of the strides made to expand mobility in communities and to give Kentuckians more safe travel options they feel comfortable using.”

To elevate the state’s safety and equity priority, Gray signed an official order outlining KYTC’s policy to meet needs of all users and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act when planning, building, rehabilitating and maintaining all state-maintained streets and roads. The users include motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, transit and freight, benefitting people of all ages and abilities.